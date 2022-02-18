DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "STM Online Services 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Scientific, technical and medical online services loom larger in the professional publishing market than ever before. Books are in decline and journals face upheaval from the impact of open access policies. STM online services represent an exciting market where there is growth and opportunity for development and collaboration.
The report provides an overview and financial outlook for the global STM online services market based on specific research and analysis of the leading competitors' performance.
The overall STM publishing market is divided into:
- Abstracting & Indexing Services (A&I): secondary publishing services are almost entirely delivered via electronic databases, but including a dwindling portion from print, CD-ROM or even microfiche.
- Online Content: stand-alone STM Web sites, electronic databases and online marketplaces that are not based on books, journals or A&I services. Includes standards, patents, training and certification, clinical reference, drug databases, reference management and analytical tools.
- The analyst provides market sizing for A&I and online services in both the scientific and technical and medical segments. These market slices are forecast to 2025.
The report contains separate chapters covering the STM publishing market, key competitors, and trends and forecasts that include:
- Exclusive analysis of market size and structure
- A look at the geographic breakdown of online services sales
- Discussion and analysis of the impact of currency movements
- A discussion of the market for non-English-language online services
- Ranking and analysis of the top ten online services competitors
- Tracking merger and acquisition activity
Key trends in online STM services discussed include:
- Analysis of online service growth trend in relation to the decline of STM books
- The impact of open data mandates
- Dynamic publishing the next step in technical evolution
- Tool development and the user engagement strategy
- Alt metrics support engagement strategy
- Collaboration among rivals
- Global health care spending and employment trends
Publishing companies covered in this report include:
- American Chemical Society
- athenahealth
- Clarivate Analytics
- EBSCO Information Services
- Elsevier
- Hearst Health Network
- IBM Watson Health
- IHS Markit
- Pearson
- Wolters Kluwer
Key Topics Covered:
1. Methodology
2. Executive Summary
- Key Facts & Trends
- Medical Online Services Driven by Global Health Expenditure
- U.S., Europe Lead STM Online Services Development
- The Utility of Online Services is Displacing Books' Former Market Niche
- Machine Reading and AI Make Publishing Dynamic
- Open Data Drives Demand for Discovery & Integration
- Tools and Services Used to Engage Authors, Researchers
3. Scientific, Technical & Medical Online Services
- Market Size
- Key Online Services Categories
- Sci-Tech, Standards and Patent Online Content
- Drug Databases
- Clinical Reference
- Training and Certification
- Reference Management and Analytical Tools
- Sci-Tech Abstracting & Indexing Services
- Medical Abstracting & Indexing Services
- STM Publishing by Geography
- Regional Breakdown:
- Language Splits and Major Publishing Hubs
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Currency
4. Leading STM Online Services Publishers
5. Trends & Forecast
- Current Trends in STM Online Services
- The Utility of Online Services is Displacing Books Former Market Niche
- Library Budgets Have Withstood COVID-19 Impacts. So Far
- Machine Reading and AI Make Publishing Dynamic
- Open Data Drives Demand for Discovery & Integration
- Tools and Services Used to Engage Authors, Researchers
- Altmetrics Support the Engagement Strategy
- Stand-Alone Products Have Evolved to be Part of a Platform
- Medical Online Services Driven by Global Health Expenditure
- Table World Health Care Expenditure 2021P-2025P
- Employment Trends: Medical Doctors
- U.S., Europe Lead STM Online Services Development
- STM Online Services Forecast
- STM Online Content Forecast
- STM Abstracting & Indexing Forecast
- STM Elimination Forecast
- S&T Online Services
- Medical Online Services
- Forecast of Leading Publishers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jlm9ri
