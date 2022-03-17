Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), a leader in providing mechanical and electromechanical based design, engineering, and precision manufacturing services for critical motion control and small power transmission applications will be exhibiting at IME WEST 2022 (MD&M), April 12 – 14, Anaheim, CA.
HICKSVILLE, N.Y., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), a leader in providing mechanical and electromechanical based design, engineering, and precision manufacturing services for critical motion control and small power transmission applications will be exhibiting at IME WEST 2022 (MD&M), April 12 – 14, Anaheim, CA. Located in Booth #1463, SDP/SI will be showcasing a variety of precision components, custom parts, and subassemblies used in medical devices, surgical robotics, and drive systems for mobility, automation, and robotics. New products will be on display, including motors, controllers, and gearheads. Examples of precision gears, mechanical components, and custom drive assemblies will also be shown. SDP/SI staff will be available at the booth to answer questions and discuss new or current projects.
"Providing engineering development and manufacturing since 1950, SDP/SI continues to develop and supply standard components and custom engineered solutions that improve productivity and quality for OEMs," said Doug Kerester, VP Sales, and Marketing, Designatronics. "The DC brushless servo motors, integrated motor drive controllers, and DC brushless frameless motors are the latest addition to our catalog designed to offer a diverse line of products with a wide range of available options."
Designed to be pressed into a machine's housing, the SDP/SI NH1-D series DC Brushless Frameless Motors provide a compact and powerful motor solution. "Rated for continuous operation the DC brushless frameless motors are an ideal solution for many applications including the replacement of heavier, traditional motors by eliminating components, reducing torsional losses, decreasing weight, system inertia, and size envelope while providing maximum speed control," said Jacques Lemire, Business Unit Director, Motors & Motion Control.
SDP/SI provides complete mechatronic engineered solutions and services which include design, prototype, testing, manufacturing, and assembly. Engineers and product experts will be available at the show to discuss attendees' specific applications. Literature will be available at the booth providing an overview of the company, capabilities, and products.
About Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI) a Designatronics company
SDP/SI, ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D certified, offers custom mechanical-based design, engineering, and manufacturing services for critical motion control and small power transmission applications, including aerospace, medical, defense, robotics, recreational, and industrial automation. Over 88,000 standard inch and metric small mechanical components are available for fast turnaround. SDP/SI specializes in high-quality machined parts, molded components, synchronous belt drives, precision gears, and subassemblies. For more information go to: https://sdp-si.com
