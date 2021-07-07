PALO ALTO, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stock Tokens are digital tokens of stocks that are traded on traditional exchanges. The Stock Token value is pegged to the worth of the relevant underlying share. the value of the underlying share determines the value of the Stock Token. Stock Tokens are non-fungible over-the-counter derivatives but are not the actual shares themselves.
Digital asset exchange, PayBito, is finally ready to host Stock Tokens of reputed enterprises on their platform. PayBito announces this long-awaited and much-speculated event after lengthy research and meticulous scrutiny of legal and technical aspects. Even so, PayBito management is particular about treading in cautious steps towards actual operations in this segment.
"This could turn into a defining moment for us, should this effort materialize into a full-fledged operation. However, we are keen on taking cautious steps honoring compliances and obligations," says PayBito Chief, Raj Chowdhury.
The digital asset exchange is thriving with a healthy number of traders and enlisted coins. The technical team has recently upgraded the security machinery to support the rising number of traders.
However, this comes amid a crypto-crackdown in China, UK, and Japan. Trading in Stock Token is jurisdiction-dependent. Hence the availability is restricted to countries not regulating their trade.
"The derivative part of trading falls within the scope of regulations. Regulatory bodies tend to suppress their trade. Therefore we're making calculated moves complying with the jurisdiction," added Chowdhury.
PayBito has always advocated innovation on cryptocurrency. It hosts several utility coins on its platform. Stock Tokens should attract more investors trading in a familiar setup.
