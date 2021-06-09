PALO ALTO, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stockpile, the leading online brokerage for new investors of every kind, has welcomed two industry leaders, Frank Gutierrez as Senior Vice President of Engineering and Scott Barrow as Vice President of Product, to its already strong roster of talent as Stockpile becomes the preferred app for custodial accounts and starting new investors on the road to financial engagement and literacy.
Fintech industry veteran Gutierrez comes to Stockpile from JP Morgan Chase where he served as the company's Executive Director of Mobile and Web Technology Lead. At JP Morgan Chase, Gutierrez oversaw operations of iOS, Android, web and microservices for a consumer base over 30 million; headed the reorganization of the servicing department, mobile and web development, and led the team which designed and developed the Chase Digital Assistant. Previously, Gutierrez had roles at Genesys at Vice President of Digital Engineering, E*Trade Financial as its Vice President of Software Engineering and as Senior Manager Charles Schwab.
"Stockpile has a number of initiatives on the horizon where I feel I can be an asset," said Gutierrez. "I align with their belief that everyone should have the opportunity to safely and smartly invest and want to be part of a company where I can help architect the framework of an expanded platform that supports new tools to help novice investors get started."
Barrow is bringing name brand consumer and brokerage experience to Stockpile. As a seasoned startup executive, Barrow will be focused on building out consumer experiences. He joins Stockpile after spending two years as Head of Product at Commonstock and his prior roles include positions as Chief Product Officer at Gem, Vice President of Product at LeEco Us, Head of Product of Services at Samsung and Vice President of Operations at Napster.
"In conversations with Stockpile CEO Victor Wang, it became clear to me they were doing things differently," said Barrow. "It is an organization I want to be part of and I feel I can contribute to Stockpile's strategic long-term vision, including its desire to focus on educating investors and assisting individuals in reaching their financial goals."
Gutierrez holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from University of California, Davis, Master's of Business Administration in Computer Science from University of San Francisco and Master's of Software Management from Carnegie Melon University. Barrow holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from University of California San Diego.
Gutierrez and Barrow, who stepped into their roles on June 1, are not the only recent additions to Stockpile's executive team. The pair join other senior hires with notable backgrounds in financial services and consumer marketing Nathan Tribble and John Chin, who began tenures at Stockpile last year.
Tribble, the company's President of Stockpile Investments and Chin, Stockpile's Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, began their roles in January and August of 2020, respectively. Tribble holds 13 Series licenses and is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS). He came to Stockpile after nearly a decade at Ally where he served as the company's Chief Operating Officer of Ally Invest Futures and Ally Invest Forex and Director of Digital Partnerships. Chin brings extensive consumer, partnership and business development experience to his role. Prior to joining Stockpile, Chin was the Director of Product Marketing at WideOrbit, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Technicolor (IZ-ON Media), and held other executive posts with CNET Networks and Monster Cable Products.
"Frank, Scott, Nathan and John believe in Stockpile's mission to make trading equitable and accessible for all," said Stockpile CEO Victor Wang. "Each executive brings deep leadership experience from top consumer brands and domain expertise in fintech. Their knowledge will be a driving force as we continue to expand our company and its offerings to assist all investors in achieving financial stability."
Over the past year, Stockpile has rapidly expanded to meet the needs of customers, address barriers of entry into the stock market and develop long-term goals to provide market access and educational tools to marginalized communities. The company continues to hire and acquire some of the best talent in the industry. Visit https://jobs.lever.co/stockpile for a complete list of opportunities.
About Stockpile
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Stockpile is making it easier to start investing in the stock market. With the vision for creating equitable and equal access for all, Stockpile is changing the way investments are made with custodial accounts, gift cards and fractional investing, allowing users to own blue chip stocks without the price tag associated with these stable investments. Stockpile has been featured in Consumer Reports, Forbes, and The Wall Street Journal and the app has earned a 4.7 rating on the app store. Visit http://www.stockpile.com for more information.
