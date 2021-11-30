MINDEN, Nev., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stomp Rocket®, the family-owned brand of 100% kid-powered rockets and toys, is now STEM.org Authenticated™. The announcement recognizes the company's long-time commitment to providing STEM-based learning through all of its educational products.
Stomp Rocket® teaches children about force, momentum, launch angles, and more with a wide variety of fun STEM activities, keeping kids active, outdoors and screen-free as they run, jump, throw, and stomp to launch each rocket.
"We are honored to have our line authenticated with the Stem.org trustmark," said Stomp Rocket® General Manager Seth Ramirez. "This is a surefire way for parents and educators to know that our STEM-based rockets have been thoroughly vetted by a third party when looking to bring these items into the home or classroom. We love to witness kids engaging in hands-on learning and collaboration with our rockets, which align with current educational standards."
Stomp Rocket® started with the Original Stomp Rocket® toys and has grown into a thriving company, selling over seven million toys in the United States and internationally. Products are sold at Target, Walmart, Hobby Lobby, Rite Aid, and many more fine retailers.
STEM.org is the leading and exclusive third-party validator of STEM toys, games and other learning resources, establishing a trusted set of STEM benchmarks.
For more information on Stomp Rocket®, visit https://stomprocket.com.
###
About Stomp Rocket®:
Run, jump, and STOMP! For more than 25 years, Stomp Rocket® has been entertaining kids and their families by stimulating active, outdoor play. The Original Stomp Rocket® line is 100% kid-powered and includes rockets that soar up to 400 feet in the air as well as toys that are appropriate for kids as young as age 3. Stomp Rocket® is made by D&L Company of Minden, Nevada, http://www.StompRocket.com.
Stomp Rocket® has sold more than 20 million toys and won numerous awards from industry experts, including the 2021, 2020, 2019 & 2018 Creative Child Magazine Toy of the Year Award, 2019 Mom's Choice Gold Award, a 2019 Good Housekeeping Best Toy Award, and a 2018 ASTRA Best Award for Outdoor Products. Stomp Rocket® products are STEM.org Authenticated.
Stomp Rocket® is regularly featured in top national media Good Housekeeping, Parents Magazine, Woman's Day, Scary Mommy, TODAY Parents, Red Tricycle, MSN, Yahoo, Buzzfeed and many more!
Follow them on Instagram @originalstomprocket.
Stomp Rocket® Announces STEM.org Authentication - The family-owned brand of 100% kid-powered rockets and toys, is now STEM.org Authenticated™.
Media Contact
Leah Cybulski, Stomp Rocket, (708) 426-8730, leah@teamchicexecs.com
SOURCE Stomp Rocket