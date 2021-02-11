Stoneridge, Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Stoneridge, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Stoneridge, Inc.)

 By Stoneridge, Inc.

NOVI, Mich., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) will webcast its fourth-quarter 2020 earnings conference call live on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET with president and chief executive officer, Jon DeGaynor, and chief financial officer, Robert Krakowiak.

The webcast can be accessed on the Webcasts & Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company's website, www.stoneridge.com

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at www.stoneridge.com.

 

