GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stony Point, Inc. (http://www.stonyp.com), a leader in Salesforce training, today announced the release of a new JavaScript class designed to teach JavaScript to both new and experienced developers alike.
The class, JavaScript Developer I (SP-DEX600), begins on June 28, 2021 and will prepare students to take and pass the Salesforce JavaScript Developer I Certification exam. Students completing this class can apply their JavaScript knowledge both within and outside of the Salesforce environment.
Delivered by a senior instructor with many years of real-world programming experience, the class will teach topics including JavaScript basics; Debugging and Error Handling; and Asynchronous Programming.
Those interested in attending this class or other classes offered by Stony Point can register online at Stony Point Training Schedule.
The class is available for individual registration. It is also included in the Stony Point Training as a Subscription Service (TaaSS) program, which acts as an annual pass allowing participating companies to send students to multiple classes within the Stony Point instructor-led training catalogue. So, students can take multiple classes throughout the year for little more than the price of a single class. Volume discounting can reduce pricing to $1,000 per person or less.
