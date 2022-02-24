GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Committed to furthering the outcome companies and their employees receive from its Salesforce training classes, Stony Point will now embed renowned Salesforce exam preparation materials into its instructor-led training classes.
Stony Point, known as a leader in corporate Salesforce training, provides companies with a wide variety of Salesforce training classes. Adding to its Salesforce Administration in Lightning Experience class, Stony Point now includes Salesforce certification practice exams expertly curated by Salesforce Ben.
The additional curriculum will provide employees a multi-pronged approach to Salesforce Admin training that includes both the instructor-led class and realistic Salesforce certification practice exams. As a result, students will emerge even more prepared to take their Salesforce Admin certification exam.
"We are committed to constantly improving the outcomes of our customers and their employees as they take our Salesforce training classes, said Steve Wasula, President of Stony Point. "Our classes will now teach employees the Salesforce material while also exposing them to practice exams that emulate actual questions and conditions."
About Stony Point
Stony Point, Inc. is a Salesforce Consulting and ISV partner focused on helping people who work with Salesforce. Stony Point helps global organizations improve their return on investment in Salesforce by providing comprehensive Salesforce end-user training and adoption, Salesforce technical training, change management, recruiting, permanent placement, and staffing services. To learn more about Stony Point, please visit stonyp.com.
