As industry grapples with continuing onslaught of cyberattacks, leading institution turns to healthcare cybersecurity expert for insight
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearwater is proud to announce that company Founder and Executive Chairman Bob Chaput, whose book Stop the Cyber Bleeding is becoming the go-to resource for healthcare organizations seeking to develop strong Enterprise Cyber Risk Management (ECRM) programs, will deliver three Online MS in Cybersecurity Badge Courses for Quinnipiac University.
Quinnipiac University's School of Computing and Engineering will introduce the new cybersecurity courses to educate students on how to manage compliance and cyber risk and combat cyber threats in healthcare settings. The three 1-credit online courses include Hands-on HIPAA Compliance Risk Management (CYB 610), Hands-on HIPAA Security Risk Analysis and Risk Management (CYB611), and Enterprise Cybersecurity Risk Management in Healthcare (CYB610). Lab assignments will include access to and use of Clearwater's IRM|Pro®, the award-winning, cloud-based software platform used by hundreds of healthcare organizations to manage HIPAA compliance and cyber risk.
All courses will be taught by Chaput starting July 11, 2022, in the Quinnipiac Summer II session.
"Healthcare is one of the biggest segments of our economy and one of the nation's 16 critical infrastructure sectors," said Fred Scholl, associate teaching professor of cybersecurity at Quinnipiac. "It's in our national interest to teach people the skills to protect it.
"Bob is a world-class figure in cyber risk management, and we are excited to provide the opportunity to learn from him as part of our curriculum," Scholl added.
Quinnipiac partners with employers who wish to offer continuing education to their employees working in the cybersecurity area. Working professionals can earn badge certification after completing a series of one-to-three courses online. Students can apply these one-credit courses toward a future Master of Science in Cybersecurity if they choose.
To learn more about the courses and register, visit Online MS in Cybersecurity Courses | Quinnipiac University.
Interested parties are encouraged to attend a free virtual event happening June 10 at 12pm ET during which Chaput will describe how the new badge courses for cybersecurity in healthcare address current challenges and teach students how to effectively mitigate risks. You can register for the June 10 event here: https://www.qu.edu/events-calendar/online-cybersecurity-badge-courses-bob-chaput-2022-06-10-01-00-pm/.
The insights delivered in Stop the Cyber Bleeding and the courses offered by Quinnipiac are based on Chaput's experiences throughout his distinguished career as an educator, executive, entrepreneur, and expert witness. In addition to founding Clearwater and building the company into the healthcare industry's leading Security Advisors and Consultants and Compliance and Risk Management solution provider, he has served as a Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer in global healthcare organizations such as GE, Johnson & Johnson, and Healthways. He has advised and supported hundreds of hospitals and health systems on cyber risk management.
"I began my professional life as an educator, and I have always been a teacher at heart," Chaput said. "I remain deeply committed to helping healthcare organizations protect themselves from the cyberattacks that continue to plague the industry, threatening patient safety. I am very appreciative of the opportunity to share some of my learnings through these upcoming courses offered by Quinnipiac."
Stop the Cyber Bleeding is available for purchase in paperback, digital, and audio format on the Amazon and Audible platforms.
