NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new online math learning program from McGraw Hill makes it easy and affordable for students and adult learners to prepare for their math placement test, get extra help over the summer, or refresh their skills before returning to college. ALEKS MathReady is a direct-to-student version of McGraw Hill's personalized ALEKS program that is used by millions of K-12 and college students to accelerate their math learning and help them succeed in their courses. It is only $9.95 for the first month, $24.95 for three months, and $19.95 for each additional month after that.
For students entering college, math placement and college level math courses can be a challenge and are among the contributing reasons that students fall behind or drop out. College math courses often have high failure rates, largely because many new college students lack the foundational math skills needed to be successful. For some, a trusted tutor is a proven model for learning math and reducing math anxiety, yet the high cost of tutoring and scheduling tutorial sessions are barriers. ALEKS MathReady is an affordable alternative for those who are looking for math support.
ALEKS MathReady is a self-paced, online math learning program that is rooted in research and analytics. ALEKS efficiently guides learning by identifying what topics students don't know and then focusing them on practicing topics they are ready to learn next. With this personalized learning approach, students learn and retain topics efficiently with real-time feedback to keep them motivated and engaged, while reaching their goals.
ALEKS MathReady is ideal for:
- The COVID slide – For students whose learning has been disrupted and need to refresh their math skills before taking a math course or placement test in the fall.
- Summer retention – For students that want to retain skills during the summer or between semesters without taking a formal math class.
- Returning adult learners – For people retraining for a new career or returning to school who need to acquire foundational math skills or prep for a career, course or college.
- Remediation – For students who failed a course and want to get help between semesters.
"By remediating during the summer or between terms, students and their parents can ensure their tuition investment has a strong return, avoid wasting money taking courses they don't need and complete their coursework with confidence," said Kathleen McMahon, VP of Portfolio Management for Science, Engineering & Mathematics at McGraw Hill. "With ALEKS MathReady, students will be better prepared to pass their college classes and stay on track to meet their career goals."
ALEKS MathReady is part of McGraw Hill's commitment to Affordability & Outcomes in higher education, ensuring students get affordable access to learning science-based programs that support successful outcomes for all learners, regardless of their prior knowledge or background.
"ALEKS saved me by helping me succeed in math," said Adrian Hernandez, a recent graduate of Triton College who will be starting at the University of Illinois, Chicago in the fall. "If I had access to ALEKS before starting college, my whole college math trajectory would have been different. Now that students can access ALEKS MathReady outside of their classes at a very reasonable price, that will really help them."
For over 20 years, ALEKS has served millions of K-12 and college-level math students, with more than 5.2 million unique student users in the last year alone. In 2019 and 2020, ALEKS won a total of five CODiE Awards for best-in-class online learning solutions in math and science, best summative and formative assessment and best college and career readiness programs. With ALEKS, students have an affordable option to unlock their math potential and ensure they are ready for a successful college experience.
