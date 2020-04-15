COLUMBIA, Mo., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart unveils its first foray into voice technology with the launch of the StorageMart Alexa skill that, when enabled, allows consumers to get guidance on their storage sizing questions. The skill also allows customers to find out information on policies and general storage questions. Upcoming releases will include an expanded answer library, location-specific details, tips on making the most of space, and the ability to send feedback directly to a particular store or corporate office.
The move comes as part of StorageMart's overarching goal to incorporate new technologies into a seamless customer experience that blends online with in-store, which has become even more pressing amidst current world events.
When asked about the launch, StorageMart Managing Director, Digital Marketing, Sarah Little, said, "Our exploration into voice is just one piece of the Conversational UI puzzle: voice, chat, email, SMS, IVR and interfaces should all work together seamlessly to create a richer experience for the consumer. It's a trend that began with the rise of social media conversations and customers reaching out to companies via social media for support. The future of business is conversational."
StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, MO and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family-operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, who have been in the storage industry for four generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean, and friendly service to every customer, StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home through their Store It Forward program. Find out more at http://www.storage-mart.com.
