LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorageOS, a leader in cloud native storage management, has announced that it has been selected as a 2021 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. The 12-year-old awards competition is a program of TiEcon, the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs. StorageOS was recognized for its cloud native, software-defined storage platform, which delivers persistent storage for Kubernetes to enable cloud native workflows, high availability and fast failover.
"We are delighted to receive this award from TiE50 and its carefully chosen panel of experts, including venture capitalists, angel investors, corporate executives and successful entrepreneurs," said Alex Chircop, founder and CEO, StorageOS. "This award demonstrates our commitment to innovation and our leadership in the cloud native storage management space. Our solution resonates with customers because it gives them total control of their storage environment, whether it's on-premise or in the cloud."
StorageOS delivers persistent storage to applications in container environments, helping customers achieve all of the business benefits of containers and orchestrators.It gives developers working with cloud native workloads total control of their storage environment offering high performance, availability, and security.
"Companies from diverse fields and in various stages made their applications to our prestigious TiE50 showcasing innovation and disruption. In addition to many sponsors for the TiE50 program, we also had in kind sponsors offering a desirable list of perks and benefits apart from the award and recognition. TiE50 continues to partner with Meet the Draper's, a ground-breaking reality show to give an opportunity to select companies to pitch to the show," said Kumar Sripadam, TiE50 Program Chair.
"TiE Silicon Valley is excited to announce TIE50 winners. The TIE50 awards is our way of giving visibility to startups and connecting them with our sponsors, partners and investors in the TiE Ecosystem," said AGK Karunakaran, President, TiE Silicon Valley.
For more information, please go to https://www.tiecon.org/tie50.
About StorageOS
StorageOS is the software-defined cloud native storage platform for running containerised production applications in the cloud, on-prem and in hybrid/multi-cloud environments. Powering Kubernetes persistent storage, Enterprises can run any services and stateful applications on any infrastructure. StorageOS scales with application demand, delivering market leading performance, high availability and data security. For more information, please visit http://www.storageos.com.
About TiE50
Now celebrating its tenth year, TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world's top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early- to mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over $1 billion. Many of these companies went on to acquisition or IPO with 29 of the exits at over $100 million.
About TiEcon
TiEcon is the world's largest conference for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs with participation from top technology companies, leading venture capital firms, and global service providers. Delegates range from CEOs of top companies to first-time entrepreneurs as well as corporate executives and investment professionals.
TiEcon has been ranked alongside the World Economic Forum, TED, and DEMO as one of the top 10 conferences worldwide for ideas and entrepreneurship by Worth Magazine. TiEcon 2021 is expected to attract more than 10,000 people from across the globe in celebration of the spirit of entrepreneurship. More information: TiEcon.org.
