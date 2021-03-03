LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new Performance Benchmarking Report evaluating four leading Kubernetes-based cloud native storage solutions has placed StorageOS ahead of Cloud Native Storage technologies from Longhorn, Rook/Ceph and OpenEBS. The study, which was carried out by independent consultancy, ArchitectingIT, tested each product against latency, throughput, and bandwidth metrics, with StorageOS demonstrating the strongest set of results across each category.
The tests show that StorageOS performed better across all benchmarks compared to the three competitors, with a robust set of results in local read performance — with and without a mirrored replica. From the same set of hardware resources, StorageOS delivered greater throughput and bandwidth — and with lower I/O latency than each of the other solutions.
Over the last few years, there's been rapid adoption of container-based applications and platforms such as Kubernetes. This has increased the need for persistent container storage and a move away from SAN-based plugins to container-native solutions that deliver storage — within the same or an adjacent cluster — to an application. StorageOS meets this market demand by providing fast, scalable, software-based block storage with rapid failover, replication, in-memory cache, data reduction and a built-in rules-engine.
"Choosing the right storage platform for applications is a combination of usability, performance and reliability," commented Chris Evans, Analyst at ArchitectingIT. "In this test series, it is clear that the performance of StorageOS across all metrics exceeded that of other vendor solutions and is the best choice of product where performance is a key requirement."
The news comes off the back of a $10 million Series B funding round designed to build on growth, which has seen more than 4,000 customers globally implement the StorageOS software-defined storage solution. The company will now invest further in its go-to-market strategy and scale its sales and customer facing technology teams to build its customer base and revenue.
"Designed from the ground up as a feature-rich, cloud native storage solution for Kubernetes, the StorageOS platform is architected to meet the needs of developers and infrastructure managers," said James Spurin, Product Evangelist, StorageOS. "The results of these benchmarking tests validate our approach and underlines the value that StorageOS can add for organisations looking for a high-performance cloud native storage solution."
For a full copy of the ArchitectingIT report 'Performance Benchmarking Cloud Native Storage Solutions for Kubernetes', click here: https://resources.storageos.com/downloadbenchmarkreport
About ArchitectingIT
Architecting IT, formerly The Storage Architect is a blog discussing storage, virtualisation, cloud and all technologies used to deliver IT to business. Originally dedicated as a pure storage site, the increased integration of storage, servers, networking and applications has moved the focus of the site to delivering to business requirements rather than focusing on a specific technology. The original Storage Architect site was founded by Chris Evans over five years ago. Before that, Chris blogged using HTML and a lot of manual editing on a site called storage-eye.com. Many of those original posts were integrated into Techworld.com at the launch of that site in the UK. For more information, visit: https://www.architecting.it/
About StorageOS
StorageOS is a cloud native, software-defined storage solution to deliver persistent storage for Kubernetes. StorageOS is built from the ground-up with no legacy restrictions to give developers working with cloud native workloads total control of storage with no compromise on performance, availability, or security. For additional information, visit https://www.storageos.com/
