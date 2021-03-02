THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nexsan, a StorCentric company, and a global enterprise leader in secure and reliable storage solutions, today announced the general availability (GA) of the Nexsan® Assureon® Cloud Edition, which acts as an immutable active data vault. Assureon Cloud Edition delivers flexible deployment options as a cloud, hybrid or on-premise solution. It is ideal for protecting unstructured data and backups against cyberattacks and ransomware, ensuring regulatory and corporate compliance, providing secure storage for reusable content, and for storage optimization.
The Nexsan Assureon Cloud Edition Delivers:
- Unbreakable Backup –Assureon (in conjunction with UnityTM) provides the last line of defense to protect backups from any malware, ransomware attacks, or user error so organizations can recover files from a worst-case scenario situation.
- Secure Protection of Digital Assets - Assureon protects data with unique file fingerprinting and asset serialization processes, in conjunction with metadata authentication, private blockchain and a robust data verification algorithm.
- Regulatory and Corporate Compliance - Assureon exceeds even the strictest corporate or regulatory requirements for HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, Sarbanes-Oxley, Federal Rules of Civil Procedure (FRCP), CJIS, SEC 17A-4 and PCI DSS. Assureon makes it easy and automatic for organizations to adhere to their internal guidelines for data retention, deletion, privacy, protection and risk mitigation.
- Flexible Deployment Options - Assureon adapts to your organization's infrastructure with flexible options in implementation as a cloud, hybrid cloud, or on-premises solution.
"Organizations need to remain compliant and implement solutions with the most up-to-date technology to protect their data and ensure business continuity. Cybersecurity is a top priority across all industries, and now Assureon Cloud Edition offers the flexibility of an on-prem, hybrid or public cloud environment," said Surya Varanasi, CTO of StorCentric. "Assureon's advanced security and data integrity features make it ideal for regulatory and corporate compliance, primary storage optimization, and the secure, long-term retention of files."
Nexsan Assureon active data vault solutions are widely deployed and proven across the financial and healthcare industries; federal, state and local government organizations; as well as call centers, video surveillance and organizations with multiple remote offices and/or branch locations.
