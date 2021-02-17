SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorCentric, a global enterprise leader in data management and reliable storage solutions, today announced the general availability of the QV1020 on the QV-Series platform - simple, fast and affordable high performance all-flash NVMe storage. The Violin QV-Series, with the newly announced QV1020 and existing QV2020 model, helps businesses of all sizes achieve the fastest application response times even during peak processing, increase application availability and resiliency, and ensure protection from local or remote outages.
"NVMe has taken hold in the enterprise, driven by the demands of high-performance applications such as big data analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, OLTP and data warehousing and their need for high-speed, low-latency access to storage media," said Surya Varanasi, CTO of StorCentric. "The Violin QV1020 answers the call for these exact same NVMe capabilities, but for companies that have smaller capacity requirements with corresponding pricing."
The Violin QV-Series Features and Benefits:
- Fast Application Response - The QV-Series all-flash NVMe storage platform has been architected to deliver low latency rates and higher performance so you can get the fastest response times even during peak processing. The difference is the Flash Fabric Architecture (FFA) that gives the QV-Series high bandwidth and IOPs at consistent low latencies.
- High Availability - The QV-Series utilizes true active/active controllers for increased performance and delivers superior application availability and resiliency with 99.9999% uptime.
- Data Protection - Snapshots enable complete recovery of Oracle or SQL Server databases to any point in time. Synchronous replication enables remote data protection with zero Recovery Point Objective (RPO). The QV-Series ensures your data is protected at rest using AES-256 self-encrypting drives (SEDs). A passphrase can be set for an additional layer of security.
- Data Deduplication - The QV-Series provides performance-optimized data reduction that is selectable by volume, driving down the total cost of ownership.
- Streamlined Management - The QV-Series has a simplified web-based management user interface that is customizable, manages multiple systems, and delivers the in-depth performance metrics and predictive analytics needed to optimize business needs.
- Enhanced Matrixed Raid Data Allocation - Writes to the NVMe SSDs are balanced across all drives for better performance. Global parity and spare allocation mitigate the need for urgent drive replacement.
Ideal Applications -
- OLTP workloads such as payment processing, ERP or CRM
- High-Performance Desktop Virtualization (VDI)
- Server Virtualization
- Data Warehousing, AI/ML, BI and Predictive Analytics
- Big Data
- Cloud Infrastructure
To learn more and request a free demo, please visit: https://www.violinsystems.com.
Tweet this: @StorCentric Announces @ViolinSystems QV1020 - Simple, Fast and Affordable High Performance #NVMe Storage https://storcentric.com/about-us/newsroom/ #HPC #HA #DataProtection #DataDeduplication #StreamlinedManagement
About Violin Systems
Violin is transforming the storage industry by building high-performance flash storage infrastructure to serve the complex computing needs of the world's most innovative companies and public sector organizations. The company's Quartet™ platform of software, hardware, professional services and customer support optimizes enterprise applications, reduces costs and sparks innovations never thought possible. Violin is part of the StorCentric family of products. For more information, please visit: http://www.violinsystems.com.
About StorCentric
StorCentric® provides world-class and award-winning data management solutions for Enterprise and SMB customers. Between its Drobo, Nexsan, Retrospect, Vexata and Violin Systems divisions, the company has shipped over 1M data management solutions and has won over 100 awards for technology innovation and service excellence. StorCentric innovation is centered around customers and their specific data requirements, and delivers quality solutions with unprecedented flexibility, data protection and expandability. For further information, please visit: http://www.storcentric.com.
©2021 StorCentric. StorCentric, Nexsan, Drobo, Retrospect, Vexata, and Violin Systems are registered trademarks of StorCentric. All other products and brands in this announcement may be registered trademarks or service marks of their respective holders. All rights reserved.
Media Contact
Nicole Gorman, StorCentric, 508-397-0131, storcentric@touchdownpr.com
SOURCE StorCentric