SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorCentric, a global enterprise leader in data management and reliable storage solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named StorCentric to its second annual Storage 100 list in the Software-Defined Storage Vendors segment. The Storage 100 list recognizes industry-leading storage vendors that provide transformative products and services.
Businesses are creating and consuming more data than ever before. With growing trends such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and the Internet of Things driving the creation of more and more data, the need for technology on which to build versatile and durable storage solutions will continue to increase. Chosen by a panel of respected CRN® editors, the companies included in the 2021 Storage 100 list were selected for their perseverance in pushing the boundaries of innovation through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships. The list itself is a valuable resource for solution providers looking to find vendors that can support them in a complex storage market with industry-leading storage offerings in areas such as software-defined storage, data protection, data management, and storage components.
StorCentric was recognized for offering a robust family of data storage and management solutions, including software-defined options, that provide customers with the freedom and flexibility to choose the platform(s) best suited to meet their unique IT, business and budgetary requirements. Today, the StorCentric family includes: Nexsan, highly reliable and cost effective storage; Drobo, storage for small and medium businesses and single professionals/prosumers; Retrospect, backup software for businesses and consumers; Vexata, NVMe flash high-performance enterprise storage; and Violin Systems, cost-effective, high performance, all-flash NVMe storage.
"The 2021 CRN® Storage 100 list recognizes the leading vendors that are delivering transformative advancements in storage technology and bringing the building blocks of modern solutions to solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to acknowledge the vendors featured in this year's Storage 100 list and congratulate them for their investments in R&D, engineering, and innovation."
"We are extremely pleased to have been recognized once again by CRN, one of the most well-known and highly respected voices in the channel community," said Mihir Shah, CEO of StorCentric. "We believe it is a testament to not only our expansive, real-world, proven data management solutions portfolio; but also, to our having maintained an impressive growth trajectory, and developed a respected brand -- even during this past year's unprecedented conditions."
StorCentric is featured on slide #34, of The 40 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors: The 2021 Storage 100 slideshow.
The CRN® Storage 100 list is featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at http://www.crn.com/storage100.
