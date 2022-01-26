SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorCentric, provider of a comprehensive portfolio of secure data management solutions, today announced an important enhancement to its Global Nexsan Partner Program – the Nexsan Partner Certification Program. The new program enables Nexsan channel partners to further enhance their ability to serve end clients' data management and security needs, fortify their trusted advisor status and drive additional business opportunities. Nexsan recently announced the new Unity Software version 7.0 which is included in the certification, as well as the focus on data security with the Nexsan Unbreakable Backup solution to combat ransomware attacks.
Nexsan certification can be achieved via the Nexsan Partner Portal in four simple steps:
1. Watch the Certification video.
2. Take and pass the quiz after watching the video.
3. Upon completion, StorCentric will email a Nexsan Partner Certification and a digital badge.
4. The Nexsan certification achievement can be displayed on the partner's company website and social media.
"I have been a Nexsan channel partner for over 18 years. During that time, I have seen countless technologies come-and-go, each one having professed to be the answer to every IT professional's woes," said Doug Cole, Owner of LH Computer Services, and an active member of the Nexsan Advisory Council. "Nexsan has stood the test of time, while continuing to innovate and deliver the leading data storage management, security, performance and reliability features that are critical to meet my clients' requirements. What's more, Nexsan continues to deliver unbeatable pre-sales and technical support which helps me maintain the highest client satisfaction levels – and keeps my customers coming back for more." He continued, "The Nexsan Partner Certification Program will be an efficient way for the entire LH Computer Services' team to stay up to date and ready to serve our clients."
"For channel solution provider organizations and the individuals that hold them, the ability to showcase a technology certification demonstrates dedication, motivation and technical expertise on a specific platform that can be a critical differentiator in today's increasingly competitive and complicated marketplace," said Read Fenner, Vice President of Sales, Nexsan, a StorCentric company. "And of course, what's more, the individual certifications can help partners to stand out within their own organizations."
Existing partners can find the Product Certification on the Nexsan Partner Portal. Potential new partners can apply to become a partner here: https://www.nexsan.com/nexsan-partners/.
Tweet this: @StorCentric Launches New @Nexsan #Channel Partner Certification Program
https://www.nexsan.com/nexsan-partners/ #data #storage #security #expertise
About Nexsan
Nexsan® is a global enterprise storage leader, enabling customers to securely store, protect and manage business data. Established in 1999, Nexsan has earned a strong reputation for delivering highly reliable and cost-effective storage while remaining agile to deliver purpose-built storage. Its unique and patented technology addresses evolving, complex enterprise requirements with a comprehensive portfolio of unified storage, block storage, and secure archiving. Nexsan is transforming the storage industry by turning data into a business advantage with unmatched security and compliance standards. Ideal for a variety of use cases including Government, Healthcare, Education, Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, and Call Centers. Nexsan is part of the StorCentric family of brands. For further information, please visit: http://www.nexsan.com.
About StorCentric
StorCentric provides world-class, award-winning, and data security focused data management solutions. The company has shipped over 1M storage solutions and has won over 100 awards for technology innovation and service excellence. StorCentric innovation is centered around customers and their specific data requirements, and delivers quality solutions with unprecedented flexibility, data protection, performance and expandability. For further information, please visit: http://www.storcentric.com.
