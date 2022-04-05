Delivers Superior Performance, Capacity and Flexibility to Address the Requirements of Today's Modern Applications. Built-In Features and Functionality Ensure Data Security, Regulations Compliance and Ransomware Attack Recoverability.
SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorCentric®, provider of a comprehensive portfolio of secure data management solutions, today announced the general availability (GA) launch of the Nexsan™ Unity™ NV10000– an enterprise-class NVMe All-Flash platform engineered from the ground up with superior performance, capacity and flexibility to address the requirements of today's modern applications. In addition, the new NVMe data storage solution has also uniquely built-in the features and functionality that are critical for ensuring data security, regulations compliance and fast recovery from ransomware attacks.
The support of File (NFS, SMB), Block (iSCSI, FC) and Object (S3) data storage protocols within one unified platform enables consolidation and supports a broad range of applications. The Nexsan Unity NV10000 boosts performance by increasing bandwidths of up to 20GB/s, enabling users to scale performance as application needs evolve. Ideal applications include big data, analytics, backup and streaming. Nexsan Unity NV10000 also delivers advanced features such as high availability (HA), snapshots, ESXi integration, in-line compression, FASTier™ caching, asynchronous replication, data at rest encryption and storage pool scrubbing to protect against bit rot, avoiding silent data corruption. Unity supports a comprehensive Host OS matrix and is certified as a Veeam Ready Repository for backups. Moreover, the Nexsan Unity NV10000 provides data security, regulations compliance and ransomware recoverability for complete peace of mind. The platform also supports immutable block and file and S3 object locking, for data backup that is unchangeable and cannot be encrypted, even by internal bad actors.
"StorCentric is excited to launch its first true unified NVMe All-Flash platform," said Surya Varanasi, CTO, StorCentric. "And, when utilizing Unity together with the Nexsan Assureon for backups, customers enjoy an Unbreakable Backup solution that provides fast and seamless recoverability from ransomware attacks that can be implemented in various configurations including tiered, replicated and high availability."
The new Nexsan Unity NV10000 also offers optional add-on software that provides data migration capabilities that make implementation even easier by replicating files from any legacy system. This capability enables it to connect to numerous public clouds – including Amazon S3, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, allowing organizations to move data as needed for tiered storage and optimizing hybrid cloud infrastructures.
To learn more about the Nexsan Unity NV10000, please visit: https://www.nexsan.com/unified-storage-unity/
About Nexsan
Nexsan® is a global enterprise storage leader, enabling customers to securely store, protect and manage business data. Established in 1999, Nexsan has earned a strong reputation for delivering highly reliable and cost-effective storage while remaining agile to deliver purpose-built storage. Its unique and patented technology addresses evolving, complex enterprise requirements with a comprehensive portfolio of unified storage, block storage, and secure archiving. Nexsan is transforming the storage industry by turning data into a business advantage with unmatched security and compliance standards. Ideal for a variety of use cases including Government, Healthcare, Education, Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, and Call Centers. Nexsan is part of the StorCentric family of brands. For further information, please visit: http://www.nexsan.com.
About StorCentric
StorCentric provides world-class, award-winning, and data security focused data management solutions. The company has shipped over 1M storage solutions and has won over 100 awards for technology innovation and service excellence. StorCentric innovation is centered around customers and their specific data requirements, and delivers quality solutions with unprecedented flexibility, data protection, performance and expandability. For further information, please visit: http://www.storcentric.com.
