For those that are anticipating upcoming graduations and Father's Day with excitement and pride -- and perhaps at a loss for the ideal gift -- Retrospect™, a StorCentric company, today announced its 2nd annual Dads & Grads Promotion. For a limited time, Retrospect is offering a free, no strings attached, 90-day subscription license for every Retrospect Backup product.
Retrospect's trusted data protection suite ensures thousands of businesses around the world can recover quickly from accidents, hardware failure, theft and disaster. With its complete coverage of Windows, Mac, and Linux computers, as well as VMware and Hyper-V virtualization platforms, Retrospect provides holistic protection for any business, with cloud storage support for offsite locations on Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, and many other services.
"The news is filled with horror stories about the increasing level of aggressiveness and sophistication of cyber-attacks, and the fact that today's work, learn and shop from home paradigm has opened yet another door and opportunity for the world's bad actors," said JG Heithcock, GM of Retrospect, a StorCentric Company. "Ransomware attacks alone mushroomed by 150% in 2020, with the average extortion amount doubling, according to a report from Group-IB."
"Of course, this is a time of year that is traditionally filled with optimism. It is a time to look back with appreciation for all that has been accomplished and forward to a future filled with possibility–a sentiment especially important given all that transpired over the past year," continued Heithcock. "We are therefore once again offering Dads, Grads and anyone with data to protect the opportunity to do so absolutely free of charge for 90 days. This is the ideal gift to give to a dad or grad, or even to yourself, whether you are focused on protecting years of personal photos and video memories or important business documents."
Please visit: https://www.retrospect.com/dads_and_grads to learn more. Click on one of the buttons on the page or use the coupon code 'DADGRAD' on Retrospect's online store to receive a free 90-day subscription license. No credit card is required, and you can cancel at any time and still restore your backups. You can also contact the Retrospect sales team by email at na.sales@retrospect.com or by phone at 1-888-376-1078, to request your free 90-day subscription license.
About Retrospect
Retrospect is dedicated to providing reliable backup and recovery tools for professionals and small-to-midsize businesses with Retrospect Backup and Retrospect Virtual, covering physical servers and endpoints, virtual environments, and business applications. With three decades of field-tested expertise and millions of users worldwide, Retrospect meets the needs of organizations that require the highest level of recoverability. Retrospect is a proud member of the StorCentric family of brands. For additional information, please visit: https://www.retrospect.com/.
About StorCentric
StorCentric® provides world-class and award-winning data management solutions for Enterprise and SMB customers. Between its Drobo, Nexsan, Retrospect, Vexata and Violin Systems divisions, the company has shipped over 1M data management solutions and has won over 100 awards for technology innovation and service excellence. StorCentric innovation is centered around customers and their specific data requirements, and delivers quality solutions with unprecedented flexibility, data protection, and expandability. For further information, please visit: http://www.storcentric.com.
