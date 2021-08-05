SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorCentric's Drobo, the world's leading provider of data storage and management solutions for small and medium businesses (SMBs) and PROfessional consumers, today announced it will once again participate in the annual World Photography Day Giveaway
Commencing on August 5 and running until World Photography Day on August 19, entrants will have the opportunity to enter to win a photographer's dream gear package worth over $5,000, featuring a Drobo 5D3 as well as a Lume Cube Panel Pro Accessories Kit, Ring Light, 5 Ft Stand, & Professional Lighting Kit; Sony Alpha 7C Camera; Lexar Memory Cards; Spider X Backpack Kit; Axisgo iPhone Kit; Miops SMART+; choice of Camskns; Tether Tools Starter Tethering Kit; and gift cards for Moment & Gear Focus.
"We are delighted for the opportunity to join Lume Cube and the other premier creative solutions providers in this year's World Photography Day giveaway," said Samina Subedar, Vice President of Marketing, StorCentric. "World Photography Day provides us with the opportunity to honor those that know 'a picture is worth a thousand words,' and those 'words' enable people to feel a closer connection to events, history, and in the end, each other."
World Photography Day, taking place this year on Thursday, August 19, is an annual, worldwide celebration of the art, craft, science and history of photography. To learn more and enter Lume Cube's annual World Photography Day giveaway, please visit: https://lumecube.com/pages/world-photography-giveaway-2021
About the Drobo 5D3 - Lightning-Fast Storage For Media Professionals, Content Creators and Small Businesses
The Drobo 5D3 is the 3rd generation 5 Bay direct-attached storage (DAS), reimagined for media professionals, content creators, and small businesses. Lightning-fast Thunderbolt™ 3* technology delivers the speed, while Drobo's fully automated BeyondRAID™ functionality provides the simplicity. Not only is the 5D3 fast, but it's easy to use, expandable, flexible and protected. You can safely edit, store and view photos and videos in your 4K/5K workflow, as well as protect your personal and business data.
About Lume Cube
Lume Cube exists to illuminate the world. The company provides high-end portable lighting for creators and communicators committed to making next-level content. In an increasingly digital world, Lume Cube empowers its community to build connections with easy-to-use products that travel well and brighten any experience. Lume Cube began in 2014 with just a simple light, and has since expanded to over 50 versatile products crafted for desktops, laptops, cameras, phones and more in addition to becoming official partners of Zoom and Logitech. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Lume Cube is here to make sure the right light is always at our fingertips. Visit http://www.lumecube.com for more.
About Drobo
Drobo, a StorCentric company, is the world's leading provider of award-winning data storage and management solutions for small and medium businesses (SMBs) and PROfessional consumers. Smart, reliable, expandable and affordable, Drobo delivers an unparalleled level of data protection and ease of use, optimized for its clients' unique business requirements. To learn more about Drobo's patented BeyondRAID™ technology and why it is trusted above all others by hundreds-of-thousands of users around the world, please visit: http://www.drobo.com.
About StorCentric
StorCentric provides world-class, award-winning, and security focused data management solutions. Between its Drobo, Nexsan, Retrospect, Vexata and Violin Systems divisions, the company has shipped over 1M storage solutions and has won over 100 awards for technology innovation and service excellence. StorCentric innovation is centered around customers and their specific data requirements, and delivers quality solutions with unprecedented flexibility, data protection, performance and expandability. For further information, please visit: http://www.storcentric.com.
*ThunderboltTM 3 on 5D3 is a Mac only interface, USB-C can be used on both Windows & Mac
