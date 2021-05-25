WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Retrospect™, a StorCentric company, today announced the general availability of Retrospect Backup 18 and Retrospect Virtual 2021, featuring new ransomware protection and security enhancements designed to enable businesses to further fortify themselves against accidents and malicious threats. The industry's most flexible backup solution also includes a smooth new first launch experience, deeper reporting and cloud data protection across Microsoft Azure, Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage and more.
Ransomware attacks are increasingly sophisticated, having the capability of watching for cloud account credentials, deleting backups and cloud storage, and then encrypting everything and demanding a ransom. It's imperative to build defenses against this escalating attack risk. SMBs, large businesses, and enterprise organizations need a backup target that allows them to lock backups for a designated time period. Many of the major cloud providers now support object locking, also referred to as Write-Once-Read-Many (WORM) storage or immutable storage. Users can mark objects as locked for a designated period of time, preventing them from being deleted or altered by any user.
"Retrospect Backup v18 has been uniquely engineered to integrate seamlessly with this new object lock feature to create immutable backups. Users can set a retention period for immutable backups stored on supporting cloud platforms. Within this immutable retention period, backups cannot be deleted by any user, even if ransomware or a malicious actor acquires the root credentials," said JG Heithcock, General Manager, Retrospect, a StorCentric Company. "Retrospect Backup 18's powerful policy-based scheduling allows it to predict when those backups will leave the retention policy and protect any files that will no longer be retained, ensuring businesses always have point-in-time backups to restore within the immutable retention policy window."
Included in Retrospect Backup 18
- Ransomware Protection - Enables users to set immutable retention periods and policies within Amazon S3, Wasabi, and Backblaze B2 and supports bucket-level object lock in Google Cloud Storage and Microsoft Azure.
- Enhanced Data Management Platform
o Security Reporting - Surfaces the wealth of data it can see into a broad set of reporting improvements to bring security to the forefront. Retrospect Backup now includes the same detailed backup report for Windows, Mac, Email, Export and the Management Console, ensuring a clear, consistent experience across each product.
o Geo Tracking – Retrospect Management Console supports geo tracking with a worldwide map of all users, Retrospect Backup servers, and remote clients, down to the city.
o Simple, Easy to use Monitoring - Monitor all backups and seamlessly implement a full system backup recovery for your entire environment.
- Significantly Improved Ease of Use - Includes a completely redesigned first launch workflow. With just a single click, all sources and possible destinations can be viewed and added. IT can now also send a single download link for a 1-click install to the entire company/organization or specific individuals.
- Cloud-Native - Deployment and protection on Amazon S3, Google Cloud and now Microsoft Azure enables businesses to protect their cloud infrastructure with the same set of tools they use to protect their on-premise infrastructure, while lowering costs and optimizing bandwidth.
Included in Retrospect Virtual 2021:
● Faster Backups - Up to 300% faster backups.
● Improved Backup Server Performance - Optimized resource utilization (memory, CPU, cache) for better performance with less resources required.
● Increased Security - Support for password age and complexity requirement for system and sub admin users and a new feature to prevent session hijacking by forcing a logout if the session IP changes.
● Deeper Data Integrity - Automated and enhanced data integrity checks to ensure data is never lost.
● Broader Platform Support - Support for VMware ESXi and vCenter 7.0, Microsoft SQL Server 2019, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Oracle 19c, and MariaDB.
Channel Partner Validation
"Retrospect is a highly sought-after data protection solution. I've had many divisions of the military specifically request Retrospect software. If the United States military trusts them, so do I!"
- Teressa Karl, Account Manager, TJR Global
"Ransomware and data attacks are on the rise, but there is now protection in a tried and tested solution from Retrospect. In addition to users backing up exactly what they want, they can also worry less by creating a backup policy to ensure that the retrieval of data/files will be unchanged from their original form."
- Terry Noonan, Software License Specialist, License My Software
Customer Validation
"I've been using Retrospect in deployments from a single server & 10 clients to dozens of servers & hundreds of clients and it's an amazing product for the price point. Nothing I've tried has ever been better. No company or product covering such a critical component of IT has kept my mind at ease since I came across it at version 9.0. Orders of magnitude less expensive than other products, far more configurable, easier to understand, setup & maintain than anything I've used in 20 years of IT contracting. Technical support is top notch. Basic configuration to highly technical issues that resulted in bug reports then near immediate interim version releases with specific fixes is unparalleled for such an amazing product."
- Thomas Winters, Torr Technologies Inc.
Pricing and Free 30-Day Trial
For Retrospect Backup pricing details, please visit: https://www.retrospect.com/en/store. To request a free 30-day trial, please visit: https://www.retrospect.com/en/store/trial?locale=en.
About Retrospect
Protecting 100 Petabytes in over 500,000 homes and businesses in over 100 countries, Retrospect is dedicated to providing reliable backup and recovery tools for professionals and small- to- midsize businesses with Retrospect Backup and Retrospect Virtual, covering physical servers and endpoints, virtual environments, and business applications. With three decades of field- tested expertise, Retrospect meets the needs of organizations that require the highest level of recoverability. Retrospect is a proud member of the StorCentric family of brands. For further information, please visit: http://www.retrospect.com.
About StorCentric
StorCentric® provides world-class and award-winning data management solutions for Enterprise and SMB customers. Between its Drobo, Nexsan, Retrospect, Vexata and Violin Systems divisions, the company has shipped over 1M data management solutions and has won over 100 awards for technology innovation and service excellence. StorCentric innovation is centered around customers and their specific data requirements, and delivers quality solutions with unprecedented flexibility, data protection, and expandability. For further information, please visit: http://www.storcentric.com.
©2021 StorCentric. StorCentric, Nexsan, Drobo, Retrospect Backup, Vexata, and Violin Systems are registered trademarks of StorCentric. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
