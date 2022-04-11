JoTo PR Disruptors signs StoreConnect, an e-commerce AppExchange package that works in conjunction with Salesforce to ensure online stores remain secure and functioning to their full potential. JoTo PR CEO and Chief Evangelist Karla Jo Helms explains how using this sales-centric Software as a Service (SaaS) program is disrupting e-commerce globally and allowing SMB founders the time and money to do what they do best: grow their business.
TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To say that in the last 2 years e-commerce has grown by leaps and bounds; mainly, as a result of people staying away from public places when the COVID-19 hit, is a gross understatement. At the end of 2019, before the pandemic changed the world, e-commerce had global sales of $3.35 billion dollars. By the end of 2025, it is estimated global sales will reach $7.39 billion—more than double in just 6 years.(1) "With unprecedented growth came a glut of online stores and only those that disrupt the status quo will rise above the cacophony and succeed. The technology and development of tools to bolster e-commerce also became saturated, and that has made the field infinitely more intricate," says Karla Jo Helms, CEO and Chief Evangelist for JoTo PR, says.
To that end, JoTo PR Disruptor™'s newest client, StoreConnect, sought to establish a sense of normalcy in a chaotic industry with one simple idea: Improve one of the most widely used e-commerce programs, Salesforce. Make a good tool better is a solid strategy.
StoreConnect provides a subscription- and usage-based eCommerce, Point of Sale and Content Management System built on and within Salesforce. This allows customers to integrate Marketing, Sales and Support platforms into one system. Targeting SMBs who seek to provide a full-service customer experience similar to that being provided by giant eCommerce leaders, StoreConnect helps them achieve this goal at a fraction of the cost.
"One way StoreConnect is disrupting e-commerce is by allowing an SMB to consolidate all their platforms into one channel. This gives the small business founder time to attend to growing the business," says Helms.
Company founder Mikel Lindsaar started StoreConnect less than a year ago, yet the firm has already made waves in the e-commerce industry. In September 2021, they were given the Salesforce International Innovation award for the Independent Software Vendor Retail Sector, he said.
"When I met Karla Jo and her team, I knew we had found an energetic, imaginative anti-PR team that we could work with at StoreConnect as we disrupt what it means to sell online and in person," says Lindsaar. "We are looking forward to working together to help the Davids of the world take on the Goliaths of online sales!"
After doing marketing research on a cross-section majority of 5,000 CEOs of fast-growth trajectory companies and finding out exactly how they used PR, how they measure it, and how they wanted the PR industry to be different, PR veteran and innovator Karla Jo Helms created JoTo PR™ and established its entire business model on those research findings. Astute in recognizing industry changes since its launch in 2009, JoTo PR's team utilizes newly established patterns to create timely Anti-PR™ campaigns comprising both traditional and the latest proven media methods. This unique skill enables them to continue to increase the market share and improve return on investment (ROI) for their clients, year after year—beating usual industry standards. Based in Tampa Bay, Florida, JoTo PR is an established international public relations agency. Today, all processes of JoTo are streamlined Anti-PR services that have become the hallmark of the JoTo PR name. For more information, visit JoTo PR online at http://www.jotopr.com
StoreConnect is an eCommerce, Point of Sale and Content Management System built on Salesforce that allows customers to consolidate all their Marketing, Sales and Support channels into one system saving time, double work and lost information. In business, Time is money, and StoreConnect is Time. Well Spent. http://www.getstoreconnect.com
