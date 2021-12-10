CORNING, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What do increasing prices in gas and today's shelving market have in common? As it turns out, a lot. The selected few executives in charge of running manufacturing organizations had a couple of choices, accept things as they are or embrace the new normal.
Looking back to 2021, the year was dominated by COVID-19, supply chain disruptions, increasing commodity prices, and labor shortages, all of which resulted in extending lead times. Unfortunately, this caused significant prices pressures and adversely affected the retail store fixture industry.
In this past year, Storflex has achieved incredible revenue growth. With new opportunities to work with some of the most successful names in the retail sector, the organization has started to reinvest with several initiatives to help better serve more retailers in 2022.
Increasing facility capacity
Storflex has made significant investments in new production equipment that will lower lead times and set an industry standard. For retailers to produce revenue, their business needs to be open. Increasing production capacity will allow Storflex to better serve more retailers than ever with domestic factory-direct store fixtures.
One interesting dynamic caused by the supply chain disruptions is that other store fixture manufacturers were forced to choose which customers they wanted to continue serving strategically. Storflex views this change in market dynamic as an opportunity to fuel our growth, increase our manufacturing capacity, and expand into different retail sectors.
New ERP system
Storflex has also invested in a brand-new ERP system. The new enterprise system will be better equipped to streamline their entire business operation. The system is designed to provide the data and business intelligence needed to be a best-in-class manufacturer and business partner.
Storflex's Director of IT Services, Brad Rayle, is heading this effort and had this to say about Storflex's new ERP system, "The upgrade to our core business systems are going to provide more flexibility and more accuracy to our business processes. It will also allow us to interact with our customers more dynamically and meaningfully. A robust customer portal is one of the exciting things within our new ERP that we will be launching soon. Customers will have the ability to log in and manage orders, pay open invoices, and receive tracking information on all orders shipped."
Reinvesting in the team
Increasing facility capacity starts with investing in employees. Over the last nine months, Stoflex has doubled its workforce, increased the number of shifts, and increased both wages and benefits. A culture based on teamwork, empowerment, safety, and training, but most of all, doing whatever it takes to go the extra mile for customers.
Lisa Pavlick, Storflex Human Resources Director, had this to say about the new initiatives towards investing in human capital: "As an organization, we're focusing on the development of our employees. Our team of highly-skilled employees has helped Storflex grow significantly in 2021."
Adding new strategic partners
Storflex has successfully formed new strategic partnerships throughout the United States with additional distributors that stock Storflex's full line of store fixture displays. These new partnerships will allow retailers to immediately update and open their stores to access high-quality store shelving.
These warehouses will stock assorted colors and sizes to fulfill customer requests, and availability will be based on each supplier. Please get in touch today to receive further information or learn about the new stocking distributor program by speaking with a Storflex Sales Representative.
