ATLANTA , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Storj, one of the fastest growing decentralized storage companies, today announced it will now offer pinning services using InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), a decentralized protocol. Storj's IPFS pinning service can be used for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) assets and other content addressable storage in decentralized apps (dApps). Web3 Developers, who are building NFT minting platforms and dApps, will now have a decentralized storage option that rivals centralized storage operator's models ease of implementation and responsiveness.
Unlike many in the decentralized space, Storj's decentralized storage offering was designed to be enterprise grade, suitable for both traditional and newer business critical applications. The Storj service has not lost a single file in over three years of operations, and offers levels of performance, availability, and security that meet or exceed that offered by the centralized cloud providers, attracting a broad range of more traditional users, such as video services, backup providers, and data scientists.
NFTs Need Permanent, Performant Storage
NFTs are at the forefront in driving long-term, decentralized storage requirements, because NFT owners and creators want their NFTs to have permanence, immutability, and resistance to tampering. While IPFS has emerged as a standard for providing many of those capabilities, it assures neither the quality of the underlying providers nor that of the underlying storage is decentralized. Combining IPFS content addressing with Storj DCS delivers on the complete vision.
It is estimated that over 60% of digital data — scientific research, human knowledge, and artworks — is lost just a year after creation. (source: Stand the Test of Time, Hackernoon). Specifically, 55% of NFTs use Web 2.0 traditional location-based links that are fungible and subject to inaccessibility, altering, and attacks. While using IPFS solves immutability and decentralization, it isn't a complete storage solution. Already, 5% of NFTs are unavailable (source: https://yournfts.org/. Combining Storj with IPFS gives NFTs both the confidence that they cannot be modified or removed, while also ensuring they will always be available. Storj's vision is building a complete pinning and storage solution where users can leverage the inherent benefits of the decentralized cloud as well as add permanence to their pins, and fast access.
"The NFT movement has grown substantially, and creating and minting new NFTs across various blockchains is a killer app for blockchain technology, platform companies and artists alike," said Ben Golub, CEO Storj. "However, the storage of these NFT assets has either high costs on centralized traditional storage, or are not reliably accessible on emerging decentralized options. Storj bridges Web 2.0 performance expectations with Web3 decentralization."
How Storj works with IPFS for NFT long-term, trusted storage
Storj enables developers to either upload to IPFS and generate a content address (CID) using their existing tools, or use the Storj easy HTTP->IPFS upload endpoint. Once they have a CID, they can pin that CID via a smart contract. This gives visibility, permanence, and transparency to the stored content. The Storj IPFS pinning service packages and stores the content on Storj DCS with its global network of over 13,500 nodes in 100+ countries, providing assurance that the data pinned is durable in the face of data center fires, environmental disasters, and geopolitical unrest. Unlike other solutions which pin content on traditional centralized storage providers or use fungible, location-based links, Storj is decentralized and immutable. The Storj IPFS pinning service is reliable, permanent over long-term, and super fast to retrieve and share. Additionally, for traditional Web 2.0 applications that don't support IPFS CID directly, Storj provides a high throughput dedicated IPFS http gateway.
Call for beta users
Storj is launching this service today at Dev Connect and ETH Amsterdam, as an exclusive beta for Web3 developers. Using a simple cURL command, developers can pin and store NFTs, images, videos or any files on the decentralized cloud for persistent and immutable long-term storage that's ultra-secure, always available, seriously sustainable and ultra economical. Join the Storj beta program to get early access to a developer experience that builds on the power of decentralization.
About Storj
Storj is a leader in decentralized cloud object storage. Built for developers, architects, and IT ops professionals, Storj delivers blazingly fast, CDN-like performance at cold storage prices, enterprise-grade durability, and better security with no vendor lock-in and no single points of failure. Storj meets the leading-edge privacy and sustainability demands for traditional use cases, Web3 and dApps. Easily integrated into any existing stack with S3 compatibility, Storj is architected as a trustless globally distributed network that utilizes existing excess storage capacity making performance, privacy, resiliency available to any size organization, at ⅕ to 1/20 the price of hyperscalers. Storj stores multiple petabytes and has petabyte-scale enterprise and Web3 customers like Pocket Network, the Boonji Project, and CIMMYT. STORJ is an ERC-20 token, used as an exchange of value across its network of storage providers.
