BRISTOL, England, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorMagic®, solving the world's edge data problems, today announced that its solution ARQvault, the first active intelligent repository, has been named the Overall Data Storage Solution of the Year in the 2022 Data Breakthrough Awards. The Data Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the most outstanding data technology solutions, services and companies in this new era of digital data.
StorMagic ARQvault provides a complete digital asset, media asset, and storage asset management solution. The ARQvault Active Intelligent Repository (AIR) architecture was purpose-built to manage unstructured data and is ideal for capturing, storing, using, and managing video. Its automated tiering, low-resolution proxies and active intelligent repository features reduce storage costs by half compared to competing solutions.
With over 2,000 nominations this year, the program named winners around the world in a range of categories, including Data Storage, Data Analytics, DataOps Business Intelligence and others. Data Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology leadership and innovation in today's hottest and most competitive categories of technology.
"Innovative data solutions are essential to control the ever-increasing volume of data generated at the edge. This data is valuable and must be protected and managed, potentially forever," said Bruce Kornfeld, StorMagic's Chief Marketing and Product Officer. "Through ARQvault and our other forever data solutions, StorMagic acts as a partner to help our customers store, protect, and use their data at and from the edge. We are honored to be recognized as the Overall Data Storage Solution of the Year in this year's Data Breakthrough Awards program."
This coveted recognition builds on a list of recent industry accolades for ARQvault, which was also named a Finalist in TechTarget's 2021 Products of the Year Awards, a Finalist in the 2021 CRN Tech Innovator Awards, and a Runner Up in the 2021 SDC Awards.
