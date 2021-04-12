BOULDER, Colo., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Active Archive Alliance announced today that StorMagic has joined the organization, which provides end-users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern solutions for data growth challenges. StorMagic joins a growing number of industry-leading storage and IT vendors that unite to advance new active archiving strategies, technologies and use cases to increase archival data value.
"We are pleased to welcome StorMagic to the Active Archive Alliance," said Betsy Doughty, Vice President of Corporate Marketing at Spectra Logic and Co-Chair of the Active Archive Alliance. "As data grows at an accelerated pace, organizations are increasingly adopting active archive solutions to cost-effectively manage their digital archives while maintaining fast access to the data. StorMagic's Active Intelligent Repository enriches the Alliance membership's range of innovative active archive solutions for intelligent data management."
Organizations around the world are creating and amassing data at unprecedented rates. An active archive manages data for rapid search, retrieval and analytics – efficiently and cost-effectively. It leverages an intelligent data management layer that enables online access to data throughout its lifecycle and is compatible with flash, disk, tape, optical, or cloud (public or private), file, block or object storage systems. Active archive solutions support a wide variety of vertical markets and applications, including media and entertainment, healthcare, telecommunications, utilities, financial, security, life sciences, compliance, the IoT, AI and ML, and surveillance.
StorMagic gives organizations a simple and flexible way to address the challenge of capturing, storing and using ever-increasing volumes of unstructured data. With StorMagic ARQvault, the first Active Intelligent Repository, customers can manage unstructured data, grow to meet evolving needs, and can actively seek, find, retrieve and use any data in real-time, all at a reasonable cost.
"StorMagic leads the industry in bringing the edge to the core and allowing customers to gather data anywhere, store it forever and find it fast – all at an affordable price point," said Brian Grainger, CRO and board member at StorMagic. "Our recent acquisition of the technology of video and digital asset management software company SoleraTec enhances our technology portfolio and elevates our participation in the active archive community across even more vertical industries and use cases. We are excited to join the Alliance as we help end-users manage large unstructured data growth with innovative solutions."
The Active Archive Alliance has grown to include the following members and sponsors: Fujifilm, Spectra Logic, MediQuant, Atempo, Harmony Healthcare IT, IBM, IMT Software, Iron Mountain, Object Matrix, PoINT Software & Systems, QStar Technologies, Quantum, StorMagic, StrongBox Data Solutions, SullivanStrickler, Western Digital and XenData.
About Active Archive Alliance
The Active Archive Alliance serves as a vendor-neutral, trusted source for providing end-users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern active archive strategies that solve data growth challenges through intelligent data management. Active archives enable reliable, online and cost-effective access to data throughout its life and are compatible with flash, disk, tape, or cloud as well as file, block or object storage systems. They help move data to the appropriate storage tiers to minimize cost while maintaining ease of user accessibility.
