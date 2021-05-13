BRISTOL, England, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorMagic®, simplifying storage and security from the edge to the core, announced today that its SvSAN solution was named a Customers' Choice in the 2021 "Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software" in North America¹. Gartner defines Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software (HCI) as software that provides virtualized compute, storage, networking and associated (cloud) management — from a single instantiation running on server hardware.
"We are excited to have received the 2021 Customers' Choice distinction, which is a testament to how much our end user customers value our products and services," said Bruce Kornfeld, chief marketing and product officer, StorMagic. "StorMagic SvSAN delivers 100 percent uptime for edge environments with only two servers, and the feedback we receive from customers through Gartner Peer Insights is a critical component of our product planning process to keep innovating."
StorMagic SvSAN is based on software-defined storage that eliminates the need for physical SANs and is designed to be very simple to install and manage. Thousands of edge sites and small datacenters globally rely on SvSAN's lightweight, low-cost architecture that simplifies IT for some of the world's most demanding environments.
- Simple – A true 'set and forget' solution for a single site or thousands
- Cost Effective – Lightweight software that requires 33 percent less hardware than other HCI solutions on the market
- Flexible – Compatible with any x86 server, any CPU, any storage combination
In addition to the 2021 Customer's Choice distinction, SvSAN was also positioned as a Niche Player in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure², which evaluated 10 HCI vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. Click here for more information about StorMagic's inclusion in the Magic Quadrant.
¹Gartner, Inc. "Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software", 12 May 2021, by Peer Contributors Analysts.
²Gartner, Inc. "Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software, 2020", 7 December 2020, by Jeffrey Hewitt, Philip Dawson, Tony Harvey, Jeffrey Hewitt and Julia Palmer.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Gartner Peer Insights
Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit http://www.gartner.com/reviews/home.
About StorMagic
StorMagic is making the complex simple for edge computing environments and leading the industry in bringing the edge to the core. Our storage and security products are flexible, robust, easy to use and cost-effective, without sacrificing enterprise-class features, for organizations with one to thousands of sites. SvSAN is a highly available two-node virtual SAN designed for hyperconverged edge and small datacenter sites. SvKMS is an encryption key manager for edge, datacenter and cloud. ARQvault is the first active intelligent repository and gathers data anywhere, stores it forever, and finds it fast. StorMagic customers around the world have deployed our solutions in thousands of sites to store, protect and use edge data and significantly lower costs. Visit http://www.stormagic.com.
Join the Conversation
Follow StorMagic on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, and subscribe to our corporate blog and YouTube channel.
All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.
Media Contact
Zoe Cushman, Matter Communications, +1 6178745201, stormagic@matternow.com
SOURCE StorMagic