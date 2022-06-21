There is no limit to how much Crypto Cashback users can earn or how much users can earn from referrals.
MIAMI, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StormX, the mobile app and browser extension that makes earning crypto as easy as possible, launches a referral program with limitless rewards. Now, in addition to earning Crypto Cashback on every purchase with thousands of brands online, users can earn 10% back on every purchase and staking base reward of their referrals.
Simon Yu, CEO and Co-Founder of StormX, said, "We understand how important saving on everyday purchases is in the midst of high inflation and the bear market, which is why we're very excited to expand upon the savings people can earn in Crypto Cashback from their everyday purchases with the launch of our referral program."
Unlike other crypto initiatives, such as exchanges where you invest your fiat money, or Play-to-Earn where you are rewarded for playing games, Shop-to-Earn is a web3 approach, that incorporates the ease of online shopping and enables you to earn crypto simply by purchasing flights, hotels, and goods online. Now, in addition to Crypto Cashback, membership bonuses, and staking, StormX users can earn through referrals.
To participate in the referral program, users can log in to their accounts and navigate to the referral page to access their unique referral link. From there, users can share the referral link with their friends. Users can then track the performance and total earnings from within their accounts. Once users' friends activate their account with the unique referral link, the user will receive rewards equal to 10% of their staking and shopping base rewards.
To learn more about the referral program, visit the StormX referrals page.
About StormX
StormX is a mobile app and browser extension that makes earning crypto as easy as possible. By offering Crypto Cashback in the form of bitcoin, ethereum, Litecoin, DAI and StormX's native token (STMX), StormX allows its members to receive crypto rewards while purchasing everyday items, at their favorite stores. Boasting over 4,000,000 downloads across Android and iOS, StormX has paid out over $5M in crypto to date. With StormX, both crypto-natives and those who are new to crypto have the opportunity to earn on everyday purchases they were going to make anyway.
