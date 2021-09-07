CHULA VISTA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StorQuest Self Storage, a dynamic brand with a commitment to innovative solutions and an industry-wide reputation for exceptional guest service, is excited to announce the rebrand and management of Extra Space Self Storage, located at 3296 Heritage Rd. The state-of-the-art facility marks the fifth StorQuest location in the growing San Diego market.
Built with the highest standards in self storage design, this Class-A location is strategically located in the second largest city in the San Diego metro market and is equipped for the ever changing needs of the community. "We feel fortunate to be managing this newly developed facility in the growing Chula Vista neighborhood. This community embodies our active lifestyle brand and we look forward to further establishing our presence here," states Vice President of Real Estate, Alyssa Parker.
The innovative brand inspires customers to put away their stuff, live big, and "Make Room for Awesome." This mantra takes the form of a gleaming facility equipped with an abundance of climate-controlled units, 24 hour digital surveillance, access 7 days a week and RV, boat and auto storage. Getting started is "awesomely simple" too, with contactless rentals, 24/7 customer leasing & support, and online account access.
