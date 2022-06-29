FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STOW IT is a Colorado-based start-up that works with locals that have extra space to connect with those who need storage for cars, boats, RVs, and other vehicles storage. They have become the largest vehicle provider in Denver, returning over $200 million to the city. They are expanding nationwide and are looking for hosts in Houston.

Becoming a STOW IT Host

Any business or individual with extra space can become a host on STOW IT. It is a great way to make passive income from your extra space from your local neighbors. STOW it has many different types of hosts with different types of spaces including:

  • Commercial Storage
    • Airport parking facilities
    • Storage facilities
    • Parking garages
    • Parking Lots
  • Individually Owned Storage
    • Barns
    • Garages
    • Residential land
STOW IT Host Benefits

Being is a STOW IT host is a very easy, low maintenance way to make passive income. STOW IT has many systems in place that makes being a host very easy including:

  • Reservation booking
  • Payment processing
  • Guaranteed payments: you will always get paid on time, even if your renter is late on their payment
  • Hands-on support from their experienced customer service team
How to Become a Host

Within ten minutes you can have your space listed and available on the STOW IT website to be marketed to their over 15,000 website viewers a month. You are in control of every aspect of renting your space out, how much you make per space per month, what items you can store, how frequently renters can access their items, etc.

If you have extra space and you are looking to make passive income from it, you can sign up to become a host here.

Contact: info@stowit.com

