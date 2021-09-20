WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- STR, a national security focused technology company, was awarded a contract by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to rapidly integrate, develop and test transformational networked, collaborative, and autonomous, platform technologies for future warfighters in support of the U.S. Air Force's "Golden Horde" Vanguard initiative.
The mission of DIU is fielding and scaling commercial technology across the U.S. military. STR creates cutting-edge technology and research in reinforcement learning agents, collaborative autonomy, and decision-making. Under this effort, STR will leverage its technology to deliver collaborative autonomy for groups of long-range, high-speed aerial platforms operating in contested environments. Deep Reinforcement Learning enables robust agents capable of collaborative mission execution.
With increasingly globalized access to advanced technologies for targeting, guidance, and aerospace platforms, the U.S. military must now expect operational areas to be contested or held at risk. A promising new approach to achieving a U.S. commander's intent even in the face of these emerging challenges is to leverage uncrewed air platforms equipped with autonomy capabilities, artificial intelligence, and networking.
STR's Collaborative Artificial Intelligence Task Execution Engine (CAITEE) improves both the efficacy and efficiency of such air platforms. CAITEE will compete in a series of constructive challenges in Johns Hopkins Advanced Physics Lab's Colosseum virtual environment to evaluate and compare different technical approaches.
"CAITEE is an exciting opportunity to bring together STR's expertise in deployed autonomous systems, multi-agent collaboration and state-of-the-art reinforcement learning technologies to greatly enhance national defense capabilities in this area," said Ben Smith, STR's Principal Investigator for CAITEE.
"Potential peer adversaries continue to challenge how the United States has deterred conflict and waged war over the past thirty years as they advance their own integrated air defenses. By leveraging networked, collaborating, and autonomous air platforms within contested airspace, we can maintain tighter decision cycles than our opponent and impose significant cost on the adversary. With this technology, the Joint force can achieve convergent multi-domain effect at the time of its choosing – a key to deter and de-escalate potential conflicts," said James Reeve, STR's Program Manager for CAITEE.
STR's approach also follows principles of ethical application of artificial intelligence. When successful, CAITEE will ensure that the Air Force has a mature foundation of autonomy algorithms to support future development of air systems, reducing the costs and time required to bring these capabilities to the warfighter.
About STR:
STR is a rapidly growing technology company focused on achieving impact in national security applications for the era ahead, with offices in Arlington, VA, Dayton, OH, Woburn, MA, Melbourne, FL and San Diego, CA. STR applies advanced analytics and artificial intelligence toolsets to challenging problems in decision systems and complex datasets. STR also provides software-defined and distributed sensing solutions, including radiofrequency and sonar systems, and delivers automated solutions for cyber security. STR strives for nimble execution even within high security environments.
Media Contact
Lillian Marcoux, STR, 1 7245912665, lillian.marcoux@str.us
SOURCE STR