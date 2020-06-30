Companies' Combined Capabilities Will Speed Digital Business Model Transformation for Customers
MONTREAL, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Stradigi AI, a leading North American Artificial Intelligence software company, today announced it has been selected by Roland Berger, a European-based consulting firm, to join Terra Numerata, its exclusive global network of partners. Stradigi AI's SaaS machine learning platform, Kepler, is designed for non-technical business users and is complementary to the firm's advisory services. Together, they will meet a growing need within Roland Berger's clientbase for business-driving AI solutions. Joining the Terra Numerata network also provides expansion opportunities for Stradigi AI. With over 50 years of experience in implementing complex projects in a broad range of verticals including automotive, manufacturing and financial services, Stradigi AI's clients will benefit from Roland Berger's seasoned experts and measurable global successes.
"Partnering with Roland Berger allows a broader set of customers to benefit from advanced machine learning to gain efficiencies and drive competitiveness," said Per Nyberg, Chief Commercial Officer at Stradigi AI. "Our AI SaaS offering, Kepler, solves business use cases in industries where Roland Berger has extensive experience and demonstrated value. Together, our organizations will be able to strategically support global clients through combined capabilities. We share the same approach to delivering business-focused solutions in an agile manner to meet the evolving needs of our clients."
"Adding Stradigi AI to our Terra Numerata global partner network will be an exciting collaboration," said Axelle Lemaire, Terra Numerata Global Head at Roland Berger. "Terra Numerata helps companies with their transformation to new digital business models. Stradigi AI's Kepler platform fills a gap in our ecosystem to address the needs of companies who can benefit from machine learning, but often lack the necessary resources to get started. This collaboration will empower our clientbase to become more AI-enabled."
To benefit from Stradigi AI and Roland Berger's joint collaboration and rapidly implement AI solutions to drive business results in your organization, please contact Roland Berger at terra_numerata@rolandberger.com, and Stradigi AI at partnerprogram@stradigi.ai.
About Stradigi AI
Stradigi AI is an Artificial Intelligence software company that enables organizations to bring business-accelerating AI to fruition, quickly. Its Machine Learning (ML) platform, Kepler, alleviates the AI talent gap by empowering any type of user with access to intuitive Automated Data Science Workflows, built to generate results for pertinent use cases across the business stack, with no ML experience required. The Kepler platform allows users to extract key insights from their data to improve customer experience, grow revenue, and gain efficiencies across multiple industries including CPG, retail, manufacturing, financial services, logistics, and more.
About Roland Berger
Roland Berger, founded in 1967, is the only leading global consultancy of German heritage and European origin. With 2,400 employees working from 35 countries, we have successful operations in all major international markets. Our 52 offices are located in the key global business hubs. The consultancy is an independent partnership owned exclusively by 250 Partners.