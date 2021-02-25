CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strainsert offers two new Instrument products, the DSC Digital Strain Gage Module and the DSC-USB Strain Gage Module.
The DSC Digital Strain Gage Module features include:
- Output options include RS-232, RS-485 and CAN. Protocols include ASCII, CAN and Modbus.
- Up to 500 readings/second
- IP67 rated enclosures
- Software tools included for interfacing with device configuration, calibration, datalogging and recording
The DSC-USB Strain Gage module offers:
- Simple, cost effective solution for interfacing most Strainsert Sensors to a computer
- USB connectivity powered by the host USB
- Provides 200 samples per second at 18 bit resolution and appears as a virtual COM port.
- Ideal for a single sensor, and multiple sensors can be connected via a USB hub.
- The IP50 rated ABS plastic enclosure may be mounted in several ways.
- Software tools included for interfacing with device configuration, calibration, datalogging and recording
"The DSC and DSC-USB provide valuable options to our customers while enhancing accuracy, reliability and stability," according to Tim Foley, President of Strainsert.
About Strainsert Company
Headquartered in Conshohocken, PA and established over six decades ago, Strainsert is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of force sensors products, including load cells, load pins, tension links, force sensing bolts/studs, instruments and force measurement systems. Strainsert is a pioneer in the force sensor industry, with numerous patented designs made possible by innovative internal strain gaging processes and an unsurpassed dedication to engineering and customer requirements.. Strainsert is AS9100 / ISO 9001:2008 certified. For more information, please visit https://www.strainsert.com or call 610-825-3310.
Media Contact
Tim Foley, Strainsert, 610-825-3310, tfoley@strainsert.com
SOURCE Strainsert