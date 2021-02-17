CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strainsert now offers two wireless force sensor products: The T24 Wireless Load Cell system (that works with existing Strainsert sensors) and the Wireless Load Pin sensor that interfaces with either load pins or shackle bolts.
Providing customers with innovative wireless force sensors enhances efficiency and productivity in the field. Advantages include:
- License free 2.4 GHz telemetry
- Ideal for both single and multiple sensor systems
- Long battery life
- Transmission range of up to 2,600 feet
- Software tools included for interfacing with device configuration, calibration, datalogging and recording
- Optimal for applications in the Aerospace, Energy, Industrial Weighing, Construction and Automotive industries
The T24 Wireless Load Cell system provides the modularity needed to fit custom design requirements. The system includes IP67 rated enclosures and the ability to either convert existing wired designs into wireless or to develop new wireless system designs.
The Wireless Load Pin provides the wireless transmitter, attached to the load pin or shackle bolt, and integrates with both standard or custom load pins.
As Tim Foley, President of Strainsert, states, "The goal is to provide customers multiple solutions to take force readings in the field in the most accurate, efficient and fast way possible." Please contact Strainsert to find out more about these two new wireless force sensor products.
About Strainsert Company
Headquartered in Conshohocken, PA and established over six decades ago, Strainsert is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of force sensors products, including load cells, load pins, tension links, force sensing bolts/studs, instruments and force measurement systems. Strainsert is a pioneer in the force sensor industry, with numerous patented designs made possible by innovative internal strain gaging processes and an unsurpassed dedication to engineering, customer requirements and vast industry experience in the Aerospace, Military, Marine and Automotive industries. Strainsert is AS9100 / ISO 9001:2008 certified. For more information, please visit https://www.strainsert.com or call 610-825-3310
Media Contact
Tim Foley, Strainsert, 6108253310, tfoley@strainsert.com
SOURCE Strainsert