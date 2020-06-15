Stratacent Achieves Platinum Status in the SAS Partner Program

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratacent Inc., an IT managed services firm with headquarters in Jersey City, NJ, is pleased to announce that it has achieved the platinum tier in the SAS Partner Program. Reaching the platinum tier demonstrates Stratacent's advanced analytics capabilities and the company's proficiency with technologies from SAS, the leader in analytics.
The SAS Partner Program includes approximately 1,200 unique companies spanning 95 countries. Only seven partners have reached platinum status.
"We are excited to be inducted as a Platinum Partner this year. It's an honor to join the ranks of elite partner companies," said Amit Arya, Stratacent Founder and CEO.
Stratacent has expanded throughout the US, UK, EMEA and Canada through their global delivery framework. With its newly achieved Platinum status, Stratacent will receive an invitation to sit on the SAS Partner Advisory Board, an exclusive group of executives from SAS' top partners around the world to provide strategic insight and guidance to help shape SAS' business.
"The Stratacent team has developed significant momentum and results for customers interested in migrating their analytics to the cloud," said Helen Morin, SAS Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels.
"Working closely with SAS sales and professional services teams, Stratacent's depth of SAS skills positions them to provide consulting and delivery capabilities to customers around the world who are embracing digital transformation with analytics."
SAS prioritizes partnerships in order to continue its growth and industry leadership in analytics, business intelligence, data management, fraud and risk solutions, customer intelligence, and security intelligence.
About Stratacent
Stratacent is a leading services provider in Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences. As an IT Managed Services firm, Stratacent caters to midsize and Fortune 500 enterprise customers by delivering a full portfolio of services that includes digital transformation, cloud analytics, data management, infrastructure, program management and fraud and risk solutions. Learn more about Stratacent.
