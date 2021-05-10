MYSTIC, Conn., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For more than a decade, UpCity's mission has been—and continues to be—to help businesses find B2B service providers they can trust. The UpCity Recommendability Rating was developed to determine a service provider's credibility and recommendability, giving UpCity the confidence to recommend them to the more than 1.5 million businesses that visit their site.
Each year, UpCity analyzes and scores more than 70,000 service providers based on their UpCity Recommendability Rating and acknowledges the top national and local providers with an UpCity Excellence Award. The results are in, and Stratedia has won!
We are ecstatic to announce that the team at Stratedia has been recognized as one of the top B2B service providers of 2021 in the Hartford area by UpCity!
Take your branding to new heights with our strategic digital marketing agency and creative think house. At Stratedia, they look for unique angles to provide a custom solution for your brand. Their team can see the big picture and they understand the value of transparency and client services. "The only way we can deliver results is if we establish a foundational relationship with our client," says Founder & CEO Steve Bibby. "When a client makes the decision to hire Stratedia to handle their online presence and get them to rank higher in Google, we automatically become partners. Not only are we going to follow through on what we committed to you but through this journey we care going to answer your calls and or return them in a timely fashion. Your results matter to us but so does your trust." Teamwork does make the dream work and their team is ready to collaborate with you to elevate your brand while growing your audience.
Dan Olson, CEO at UpCity, had this to say about Stratedia:
"No matter your business or industry, the competition online is tough in today's market. The team at Stratedia is highly capable of positioning each client up for optimal success. Stratedia is incredibly deserving of the UpCity Local Excellence Award. Congratulations!"
– Dan Olson, CEO
This recognition has been driven in large part by their 5-star review rating on UpCity. Here are a few of the Upcity teams favorite pieces of feedback they've received from their incredible customers:
"We're just a couple of months into the engagement, and Steve manages our expectations. However, we've already seen respectable improvements. For metrics, we're focusing on PPC traffic because it takes time to move a search term from page 150 to page one. We have a short term PPC goal, which has gone well. We've been writing orders from that effort. Steve also updates me once a month on the progress of our search terms. Those have all moved along at a nice clip. Steve is customer service forward. He'll accept a text, email, or call. He responds at night and on weekends. He's available when I need to talk to him. I've worked with a lot of SEO agencies. Stratedia seems to be the only agency that really understands SEO. I'm also impressed by their communication. A lot of companies will just take your money, and you'll never hear from them again."
–Dynamicard DirectMail, Stratedia Customer
"Stratedia is amazing to work with. Since switching to their services we have dramatically raised in Google rankings, have a better looking website and hosted two different webinars that they were key in implementing. They are doing more for me than any other digital marketing company I have worked with and results are speaking for themself."
–Practice Advisors 360, Stratedia Customer
"I have been working with Stratedia for several years. They continue to help my business grow. I have a solid digital presence in my service area with SEO and PPC and get an abundance of leads on a daily basis. We recommend Stratedia to anyone who wants to grow their business and work with a company that is honest and has integrity."
–The Mosquito Guy, Stratedia Customer
"We're thrilled to have received the Local Excellence Award from UpCity," says Bibby. Thank you for highlighting our strengths and shining the spotlight on our team. We truly wouldn't be here without the help from our clients. Thank you for choosing us!
Stratedia is a Digital Marketing Agency located in Mystic CT who specializes in all facets of Digital Marketing including Search Engine Optimization, Website Design, Social Media and more. View Stratedia's website at stratedia.com and to view their profile on Upcity click here.
