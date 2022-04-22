DUBLIN, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of Amazon's Growing Footprint in Mobility" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amazon, the eCommerce behemoth, has been making steady strides in the automotive industry and larger mobility landscape over the past decade. The company is slowly building relevant capabilities using a focused approach, giving it a foothold across automotive CASE and retail avenues.
When it comes to connected vehicles, Amazon's primary offering is Amazon Web Services, which offers a whole host of services for automotive companies across three key cloud computing models, namely, Platform as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service, and Software as a Service. This offers automotive companies various services, including data storage, data computing, data analytics, networking, enterprise solutions, data security, and developer tools.
The services are offered in a pay-as-you-go pricing model, offering customers the flexibility to choose their most required services. Another offering in the connected vehicles space is the Alexa voice assistant from Amazon. As of 2020, there are about 100,000 Alexa skills, of which 161 relate to connected cars. It plans to develop and launch skills for various in-vehicle HMI features such as center stack, instrument cluster, HUD, and RSE system in the future.
In the autonomous realm, Amazon focuses on investments and acquisitions aimed primarily at automating every stage of its fulfillment in the future. Analysis of the company's investments and acquisitions indicate that they would like to automate last mile, middle mile, and warehouse operations across the globe.
In terms of autonomous passenger transportation, the only significant move the company has made is the acquisition of Zoox, a US-based company that is building a robotaxi. This vehicle can be used for enabling autonomous ridesharing services of the future. Amazon is also making significant forays in the last-mile food delivery space. The company invested in Deliveroo in the United Kingdom, and in 2020, it launched the Amazon Food delivery service in India.
Amazon has set a goal to achieve 100% carbon neutrality in its operations by 2040 and has commenced working toward that goal. The company is making investments and engaging in partnerships that will help electrify its logistics fleets across the middle mile and last mile. Amazon has made a significant investment in Rivian, holding a 20% stake in the electric van maker.
Through partnerships with local charging station providers, it has begun setting up charging stations within its fulfillment centers in the United States and Europe to support its EV fleets. Amazon has also invested in companies with capabilities in areas such as battery management systems and battery recycling.
For automotive retailing, Amazon offers Garage that helps users register their vehicles and find the most suitable spare parts they require. Amazon Vehicles is a database of vehicles that helps customers in vehicle purchase research with rich information about vehicle specifications, reviews, photos, and videos.
Amazon Home Services allows users to find technicians and schedule repair and installations from the comfort of their homes. The company is also selling major automotive components and accessories through private labeling. In addition, Amazon has launched a car leasing service in Spain and a car rental service in the United Arab Emirates.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Colocation Services Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Amazon's Growing Footprint in Mobility
- Growth Drivers for Amazon in Mobility
- Growth Restraints for Amazon in Mobility
3. Overview of Amazon
- Key Stats
- Financial Snapshot
- Amazon's Global Marketplaces
- Core Capabilities and Revenue Mix
- Selected Mobility Investments and Acquisitions
- Mobility Patent Race Among Big Tech
- Amazon's Automotive Playbook
4. Overview of Amazon Web Services
- Key Stats
- Financial Snapshot
- AWS Benefits for Automotive Companies
- AWS Shared Mobility Use Cases
- AWS Autonomous Driving Use Cases
- AWS Electric Vehicle Use Cases
- AWS Automotive Retail Use Cases
- TIER Mobility - Analysis of AWS Usage
- Lyft - Analysis of AWS Usage
- AWS-VW Industrial Cloud
- AWS-ZeroLight
- AWS-ZeroLight Collaborations
- Key Takeaways
5. Connected Car Initiatives
- Amazon's Connected Car Solutions
- Case Study - Amazon's Connected Vehicle Ecosystem
- Connected Car Playground for Tech Giants
- Connected Car - Comparative Strategic Analysis
- Digital Assistants - Top Digital Assistants in Vehicles
- Amazon Alexa Overview
- Amazon Alexa - Voice as a Service
- Digital Assistants - Partnerships
- Snapshot of Selected Amazon Alexa Integration in Vehicles
- AWS
- OEM AWS Integration Use Case - Ford
- Cloud Technology Partners - Key Highlights
- Connected Car Cloud Partnerships and Benefits for Automakers
- Snapshot of Selected Amazon Alexa Integration in Vehicles
- Key Takeaways
6. Autonomous Driving and New Mobility Initiatives
- Amazon's Autonomous Initiatives - Logistics
- Amazon Targets Automating Every Stage of Fulfillment
- Amazon Robotics (KIVA) - Warehouse Robots
- Canvas Technologies - Enabling a Safe Co-working Space for Humans and Robots
- Autonomous Trucks - Middle-mile Delivery
- Amazon Scout - Last-mile Delivery
- Autonomous Delivery Bots - Snapshot of Selected Competitors for Scout
- Autonomous Aerial Last-mile Delivery - Prime Air
- Crowdsourcing Autonomous Driving Innovation - AWS DeepRacer
- Leveraging Blue Origin Capabilities
- Zoox Robotaxi - Autonomous Ride Hailing Vehicle
- Autonomous Shuttles - Snapshot of Selected Competitors for Zoox
- Amazon Pay - Payment Partnership with Uber in India
- Amazon Partnership with Lyft for Package and Grocery Delivery
- Notable New Mobility Investments
- Amazon in Food Delivery
- Key Takeaways
- Amazon Key - In-Garage Delivery
- In-house Capability Analysis
- Opportunities for Market Participants
7. Electric Vehicles Initiatives
- Amazon's EV Initiatives - Achieve Zero Emissions in Global Operations by 2040
- EV Last Mile - Rivian
- EV Last Mile - Mercedes Benz Vans (Europe)
- EV Last Mile - Mahindra & Mahindra (India)
- EV Middle Mile - Lion Trucks (North America)
- Charging Station Initiatives
- EV Battery Initiatives - ION Energy and Redwood Materials
- EV Fleet Management Platform - AWS And ABB
- Spain Deployment - Focus on Clean Energy for All Facets of Operations
- Electric Vehicles In-house Capability Analysis
- Electric Vehicles - Opportunities for Market Participants
- Key Takeaways
8. Automotive Retail Initiatives
- Amazon's Automotive Retail Solutions
- Selected Test Drive Collaborations with Automotive OEMS
- Selected Collaborations for Online Car Bookings
- Amazon Vehicles
- Car Rental Venture and Collaborations
- Car Leasing Venture - Spain
- Automotive Parts Installation - Tire Use Case
- Amazon Garage
- Private Label
- Quest to Sell New Cars Online
- Role of Alexa in Automotive Retail
- Enhanced Aftermarket Opportunities Easing Customer Journey
- Amazon in Retail - Opportunities for Market Participants
- Key Takeaways
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Amazon's EV Push Creates Opportunities for OEMs and Suppliers
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Amazon's Autonomous Initiative will Give Rise to Opportunities for Technology Providers, Suppliers, and OEMs
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Amazon Retail Creates New Opportunities for Parts Manufacturers, OEMs, and Local Garages
11. Next Steps
