ROCK HILL, S.C., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Information Group, the award-winning provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, services, and support, today announced the move of its corporate headquarters from Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California to Rock Hill, South Carolina. The move marks the continued transition of day-to-day leadership from CEO and Owner, Doug Novak, to Suzy Reno, who was named Strategic's President in January 2021. Reno is based in the company's Rock Hill headquarters.
"Strategic has long followed a decentralized operational model, enabling us to optimize our talent and best serve the needs of our customers and partners," said Suzy Reno, President, Strategic Information Group. "This move is part of a larger realignment of our office spaces, which I'm pleased to announce also includes our global expansion to Ireland, the United Kingdom, India and Thailand in recent years."
With the headquarters move, the current Cardiff-by-the-Sea office will be closed. Customers are advised to note the new office address and phone number and to continue sending payments to the company lock box, or alternatively, use ACH:
Strategic Information Group
454 Anderson Road South
Suite 162, Mailbox 603
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Phone: +1 (803) 327 4636
Strategic now operates out of 10 offices across the globe. In North America, Strategic has offices in Rock Hill, South Carolina; Redwood City, California; Fishers, Indiana; Cambridge, Massachusetts; Novi, Michigan; and Ontario, Canada. Globally, Strategic has office presence in Dublin, Ireland; Birmingham, United Kingdom; Kalyan Thane, India; and Amphur Plaeng Yao, Thailand.
