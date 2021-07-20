SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratodesk, the leading global innovator in EUC management and OS software, today announced that its Stratodesk NoTouch has achieved VMware Ready™ status. This designation indicates that after a detailed validation process Stratodesk NoTouch OS 3.3.133 has achieved VMware's highest level of endorsement and is supported on VMware Horizon Client 21.06 for production environments.
"We are pleased that Stratodesk NoTouch qualifies for the VMware Ready™ logo, signifying to customers that it has met specific VMware interoperability standards and works effectively with VMware cloud infrastructure. This signifies to customers that Stratodesk NoTouch OS can be deployed in production environments with confidence and can speed time to value within customer environments." said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware.
"By using Stratodesk NoTouch OS with VMware Horizon 21.06 and its support for Microsoft Teams, we will be able to offer seamless collaboration to our customers, directly within one cohesive and easy to manage environment," says Yvan Kuonen, CEO at netwolk.
"Today, there are more workers accessing critical apps and data from all around the world than ever before," says Stratodesk CEO, Emanuel Pirker. "These workers need powerful, seamless solutions to make meeting and collaborating virtually even easier than it is in person. This is why enterprises are flocking to Microsoft Teams. Now, with our Day One support of VMware's newest release, Stratodesk and VMware users can benefit from a peerless collaboration environment within their existing framework."
The VMware Ready program is a co-branding benefit of the Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program that makes it easy for customers to identify partner products certified to work with VMware cloud infrastructure. Customers can use these products and solutions to lower project risks and realize cost savings over custom built solutions. With thousands of members worldwide, the VMware TAP program includes best-of-breed technology partners with the shared commitment to bring the best expertise and business solution for each unique customer need.
Stratodesk NoTouch OS can be found within the online VMware Marketplace at https://marketplace.cloud.vmware.com/services/details/notouch-desktop?slug=true. The VMware Marketplace is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and downloadable software for our customers.
About Stratodesk
Founded in 2010, Stratodesk is the fastest growing global software company redefining end user computing by delivering an all-in-one solution for VDI, DaaS and IoT markets. Stratodesk's cutting edge Linux-based OS and management suite, NoTouch, is the hardware agnostic solution that enables companies to cost-effectively manage their entire secure digital perimeter. The Stratodesk solution works seamlessly across x86 based hardware products to provide a unified platform for all your endpoints. Today with nearly one million licenses deployed across multiple industries. For more information, please visit http://www.stratodesk.com.
About Stratodesk NoTouch
Stratodesk NoTouch Center and NoTouch OS together are the leading thin client endpoint software letting organizations transform any PC, thin client, or laptop into a secure and centrally managed VDI/DaaS endpoint. NoTouch is a proven endpoint software for VMware Horizon, as well as many others – on-premises or Cloud. Stratodesk customers use NoTouch software in their VMware Horizon deployments to save money by eliminating hardware refreshes, licensing of third party software, and IT work hours.
