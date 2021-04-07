SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratodesk, the fastest growing EUC company and creator of NoTouch software, the leading managed endpoint OS for VDI and DaaS, today announced Stratodesk Edge – the new reseller channel program spearheaded by Stratodesk's new Global Vice President of Channels, industry insider Steve Thompson. Stratodesk Edge amplifies the excellent care resellers have already learned to expect from the number one EUC innovator.
NoTouch, the leading thin endpoint software, lets organizations transform any PC, Thin Client, Laptop or Raspberry Pi device into a secure and centrally managed VDI/DaaS endpoint. NoTouch is a proven endpoint for Citrix, VMware Horizon, Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop, Nutanix deployments, as well as many others – on-premises or Cloud. With its minimal hardware requirements, simplified deployment and ease of operation, customers save big by eliminating hardware refreshes, licensing of third party software, and work hours.
Stratodesk Edge Delivers Additional Growth and Profitability for Partners
Stratodesk Edge makes it easy for partners to create net new revenue and growth opportunities by providing unparalleled access to on-demand sales support, enhanced deal registration system, sales incentives, a centralized management platform enabling them to manage, monitor, and update customer accounts, NoTouch Cloud, global marketing assistance including access to market development funds (MDF), technical training and much more.
"Stratodesk Edge is the impetus that will launch Stratodesk into the next stage of partner growth" says Thompson. "Now more than ever before, Stratodesk will be able to provide the additional value, profitability, and support our resellers need in an effort to be more competitive in a growing market."
Joining Stratodesk Edge vaults partners into next level growth thanks to these key benefits:
● Exceed growth goals by partnering with the fastest growing EUC company in the world.
● Optimize selling efforts with access to everything partners need to succeed including: powerful marketing and training materials, and demand generation programs.
● Co-marketing opportunities including: webinars, live events, videos, market development funds, and much, much more.
In his role at Stratodesk, Thompson will be leveraging his more than 30 years of experience in information technology, and experience working at some of the biggest names in the industry, including 3Com, Citrix, Wyse, Dell, and Lakeside Software, to bring Stratodesk's reseller strategy to the next level. "Joining Stratodesk was the right move for me at this time because of
their strategic positioning as a leader in this space," says Thompson. "Not only is Stratodesk perfectly poised to take the EUC market by storm, but thanks to the new Edge program, Stratodesk partners will have the unrivaled support they need in order to achieve and exceed growth and profitability goals by working in tandem with the EUC leader."
"Stratodesk is doubling down on our partner strategy," says Emanuel Pirker, CEO and Founder of Stratodesk. "We are committed to helping our partners succeed, and adding key new hires like Steve will massively bolster our efforts. The Stratodesk Edge program, with Steve at the helm, will make it easier than ever for our valuable resellers to drive growth for their businesses."
Interested partners can join the Stratodesk Edge program and benefit from net new growth opportunities today by visiting https://www.stratodesk.com/partners/stratodesk-edge/.
About Stratodesk
Founded in 2010, Stratodesk is redefining end user computing by delivering an all-in-one solution for VDI, DaaS and IoT markets. Stratodesk's cutting edge Linux-based OS and management suite, NoTouch, is the hardware agnostic solution that enables companies to cost-effectively manage their entire secure digital perimeter. Stratodesk solution works seamlessly across x86 and ARM/Raspberry Pi based hardware products to provide a unified platform for all your endpoints. It increases endpoint security, simplifies user experience, and allows customersto maximize the benefits of their existing desktop hardware through PC conversion. Today with nearly one million licenses deployed across multiple industries including healthcare, finance, retail, and education. Stratodesk is the fastest growing EUC company with offices located across the United States, Europe, and Russia.
