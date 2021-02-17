SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratodesk, IoT Cloud and VDI workspace solution leader, today announced its unstoppable growth heading into 2021. Overall, 2020 saw revenue increase by 30%, with unprecedented employee headcount growth. This incredible success is bolstered by massive customer wins, including the acquisition of Fortune 500 companies, Global 2000 organizations, and industry leaders. Today, Stratodesk is the fastest growing EUC company, set to outpace even its 2020 growth rate by 100% in 2021.
"Enterprises around the world are clamoring to join the Stratodesk endpoint revolution," says Stratodesk VP of Sales, Hernan Contreras. "To put it simply, Stratodesk can do more than any other solution on the market. It can manage multi-platform, multi-cloud, and solve the widest variety of use cases. It's no wonder that we are the fastest growing EUC company year-over-year both in terms of revenue and employees."
Stratodesk software, composed of NoTouch Center and NoTouch OS, Stratodesk's flagship products, is leading the way in end user computing and management. To date, it has been used by thousands of customers around the world and is the only solution with an endpoint OS capable of managing both VDI and IoT endpoints. A key differentiator between Stratodesk software and the competition is NoTouch Center. NoTouch Center is the automated endpoint management solution used by IT leaders to manage their entire, secure digital perimeter in a single pane of glass. It runs both on-premises and in the Cloud to maximize versatility.
Additionally, enterprises around the world are showing explosive interest in the new Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Linux Client integrations for the Stratodesk software on the Raspberry Pi. In many ways, the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop platform is expected to undergo tremendous growth as businesses turn to the cloud to manage their increasingly complex network of endpoints.
"It's almost hard to fathom Stratodesk's growth not only last year but over the last several years," continues Contreras. "To meet growing demands, we've recruited and added tremendous new team members, doubling the team over the course of 2020, and adding more significant hires already in 2021. We have also expanded into new markets, with an office in Russia. Given our current growth trajectory, we are anticipating to double revenue by 2022."
In addition to a robust product offering, Stratodesk continues to differentiate itself from the competition thanks to a homegrown development team here in the United States. This is a tremendous asset to enterprises, making it easier for them to get the quality support they need, when they need it most, without having to deal with the frustration of working across timezones.
Stratodesk is privately owned with a reliable leadership structure backed purely from the success of the software, ensuring a stable springboard for future growth. Enterprises know that when they choose Stratodesk, unlike competing solutions, that solution is here to last.
About Stratodesk
Founded in 2010, Stratodesk is redefining end user computing by delivering an all-in-one solution for VDI, DaaS and IoT markets. Stratodesk's cutting edge Linux-based OS and management suite, NoTouch, is the hardware-agnostic solution that enables companies to cost-effectively manage their entire secure digital perimeter. Stratodesk solution works seamlessly across x86 and ARM/Raspberry Pi based hardware products to provide a unified platform for all your endpoints. It increases endpoint security, simplifies user experience, and allows customers to maximize the benefits of their existing desktop hardware through PC conversion. Today with nearly one million licenses deployed across multiple industries including healthcare, finance, retail, and education. Stratodesk is the fastest growing EUC company with offices located across the United States, Europe, and Russia.
Media Contact
Thai Arizpe, Stratodesk, +1 415-420-0543, thai.arizpe@stratodesk.com
SOURCE Stratodesk