SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratodesk, the fastest growing EUC company, today announced the launch of Stratodesk Plus – the new technology partner program that enables hardware, software and peripheral companies to integrate and verify their products and solutions with NoTouch, the leading managed endpoint OS for VDI and DaaS.
Participating partners will be given access and opportunities to reach Stratodesk customers and resellers worldwide, whereas end customers can be assured that technology integrations and devices with the Stratodesk Plus badge of approval will be fully functional within their Stratodesk deployments directly out of the box. Stratodesk Plus is set to disrupt the EUC partner landscape by providing an exciting opportunity for members to showcase their products to a fast growing user base while delivering a seamless experience to end users.
More necessary today than ever, the now accepted practice of work from home has made it critical for IT organizations to ensure speed of delivery for technologies throughout their distributed workforces. Stratodesk NoTouch software has made it incredibly easy for enterprises around the globe to handle the shift to remote work, virtually overnight. It has done this by letting organizations transform any PC, Thin Client, Laptop or Raspberry Pi device into a secure and centrally managed VDI/DaaS endpoint. NoTouch is a proven endpoint for Citrix, VMware Horizon, Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop, Nutanix deployments, as well as many others – on-premises or in the Cloud. With its minimal hardware requirements, simplified deployment and ease of operation, customers save big by eliminating hardware refreshes, licensing of third party software, and work hours.
"2020 was the year enterprises made the leap into remote work on a massive scale" says Stratodesk CEO, Emanuel Pirker. "In 2021, it's clear that remote work is now an accepted practice. The question for us as an EUC leader to answer now is – how do we make remote work better? And that answer, in part, is Stratodesk Plus."
With Stratodesk Plus, businesses around the globe will have unparalleled access to Stratodesk's technology partner network and will benefit from the easier than ever ability to provide employees with the tools they need to get their jobs done from anywhere, on any device.
Meanwhile, technology partners will benefit from the opportunity Stratodesk Plus provides to get their products and solutions in front of potential customers primed for the use cases their solutions solve jointly with Stratodesk.
"Stratodesk Plus is the gold standard that identifies technology leaders as key Stratodesk partners," says Jim Thames, VP of Strategic Alliances at Stratodesk. "As a Stratodesk Alliance Partner, you will gain exclusive first-look access into developer tools, technical resources, and product updates before anyone else."
In order to qualify for Stratodesk Plus, technology partners will need to undergo an evaluation and verification process. "By vetting partners across a thorough process, we will ensure that customers know the Stratodesk Plus Badge means they can swiftly integrate with partner solutions without delaying implementations," Thames explains.
"ClearCube has been working closely with Stratodesk to enhance the endpoint offering and deployment for our joint customers, and we are looking forward to even greater connections between our companies and products as part of this new program," said Doug Layne, President and CEO of ClearCube. "Our joint efforts with Stratodesk have been very positive, giving us the ability to offer a great out-of-the-box experience to customers looking to securely connect and manage their endpoints using our hardware."
Stratodesk Plus makes it easy for partners to be first for the latest technology updates. Additionally, the new Alliance Portal means that technology leaders will have the support and speedy access to vital materials their teams need in order to succeed in a competitive marketplace.
Joining Stratodesk Plus launches partners into next level growth thanks to these key benefits:
Speed – New Alliance Partner portal provides instant access to co-branded materials, case studies and training videos and accelerates access to Stratodesk's innovative technology.
Visibility – co-marketing promotions and alignment with Stratodesk marketing team to plan and execute quarterly and annual goals to drive awareness.
Access – access to developer tools, technical resources, and product updates.
New and interested technology providers are encouraged to apply to become verified Stratodesk Technology Alliance partners and benefit from access to tens of thousands of customers as well as thousands of resellers and distributors around the globe.
Visit http://www.stratodesk.com/plus to apply today.
About Stratodesk
Founded in 2010, Stratodesk is redefining end user computing by delivering an all-in-one solution for VDI, DaaS and IoT markets. Stratodesk's cutting edge Linux-based OS and management suite, NoTouch, is the hardware agnostic solution that enables companies to cost-effectively manage their entire secure digital perimeter. Stratodesk solution works seamlessly across x86 and ARM/Raspberry Pi based hardware products to provide a unified platform for all your endpoints. It increases endpoint security, simplifies user experience, and allows customers to maximize the benefits of their existing desktop hardware through PC conversion. Today with nearly one million licenses deployed across multiple industries including healthcare, finance, retail, and education. Stratodesk is the fastest growing EUC company with offices located across the United States, Europe, and Russia.
