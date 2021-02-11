SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratodesk, a leader in delivering VDI, Cloud, and IoT endpoint solutions, today officially announces support for the Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Linux Client on Stratodesk software for both x86 and ARM/Raspberry Pi devices. Available since the end of 2020, Stratodesk is one of the first technology provider worldwide to support the Windows Virtual Desktop Linux client on both architectures, making it easier and more affordable than ever for enterprises everywhere to connect workers with Windows 10 desktops in the Cloud.
Leveraging Stratodesk and the Windows Virtual Desktop Linux Client on the Raspberry Pi unlocks key benefits for enterprises around the world including:
Seamless, secure access to Windows 10 instances in the Cloud.
Secure endpoint operation and management for all x86 and ARM devices.
Significant savings options and scalability.
Thanks to Stratodesk's latest innovation, x86 and Raspberry Pi/ARM endpoints in Windows Virtual Desktop deployments can now be managed side by side, as well as connected to Microsoft Azure and Windows 10 desktops in the cloud and deployed in a matter of minutes to end users anywhere in the world.
"Windows Virtual Desktop is the ideal way to consume Windows 10 in the cloud. Stratodesk is its perfect companion, making managing thousands of endpoints anywhere easy" says Stratodesk CEO and Founder, Emanuel Pirker. "Together, the two solutions also offer an incredible value proposition to enterprises by enabling secure, reliable remote work at an unbeatable price. By powering Windows Virtual Desktop Linux Client via Stratodesk software on both Raspberry Pi/ARM and x86, we give enterprises an unparalleled savings multiplier and unlimited scalability options that before would have been unimaginable."
By using Stratodesk on the Raspberry Pi, enterprises deploying Windows Virtual Desktop have access to incredible savings potential, with Raspberry Pi endpoints available from technology leaders at a fraction of the price of competing devices. As enterprises look to ramp up the number of endpoints in their deployment, Stratodesk with the Windows Virtual Desktop Linux Client included, combined with the Raspberry Pi, is the surest way to overcome scalability obstacles inherent to a modern, complex workforce.
"Stratodesk integration offers process improvements and cost-saving measures to our customers," said Kam VedBrat, General Manager, Windows Virtual Desktop, Microsoft Corp. "The latest development gives customers the ability to connect to Windows Virtual Desktop sessions from on x86 and Raspberry Pi-based Linux devices."
The Spring 2020 version of Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Linux Client is available in the latest Stratodesk software release. Test Stratodesk software today by visiting [free trial link]
About Stratodesk
Founded in 2010, Stratodesk is redefining end user computing by delivering an all-in-one solution for VDI, DaaS and IoT markets. Stratodesk's cutting edge Linux-based OS and management suite, NoTouch, is the hardware-agnostic solution that enables companies to cost-effectively manage their entire secure digital perimeter. Stratodesk solution works seamlessly across x86 and ARM/Raspberry Pi based hardware products to provide a unified platform for all your endpoints. It increases endpoint security, simplifies user experience, and allows customers to maximize the benefits of their existing desktop hardware through PC conversion. Today with nearly one million licenses deployed across multiple industries including healthcare, finance, retail, and education. Stratodesk is the fastest growing EUC company with offices located across the United States, Europe, and Russia.
Media Contact
Silke Telsnig, Stratodesk, +1 415 613 1772, silke.telsnig@stratodesk.com
SOURCE Stratodesk