CHICAGO, August 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratosphere Networks has announced that one of the company's enterprise technology advisors will participate in a Midwest Contact Center Association event on Thursday, August 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Pinstripes in Oak Brook, Illinois. Kendra Karczewski, who serves on the MWCCA Board of Directors, will join contact center practitioners and industry partners at the gathering, which will feature customer strategy expert Brad Cleveland as the keynote speaker.
This will be the first in-person event for the MWCCA this year, and attendees will have the chance to network face-to-face with their peers as well as take part in an interactive session offering strategic insights from "Leading the Customer Experience," Cleveland's latest book.
"I'm thrilled to be part of the Midwest Contact Center Association's first in-person event of the year," Karczewski said. "This will be a great opportunity to meet and connect with Chicago contact center practitioners, as well as explore some of the most critical questions facing the industry today."
The event will also involve appetizers, drinks, bocce, bowling and prize drawings. Additionally, attendees will receive a copy of Cleveland's book.
Stratosphere Networks, a Chicago-based managed service provider, is a founding partner of the MWCCA's Chicago chapter. As an advisor for Stratosphere, Karczewski leverages advanced tools and her experience in the contact center space to help businesses quickly identify solutions that support their goals and align with their unique needs.
To learn more about the event, please visit the MWCCA website.
About Stratosphere Networks
Stratosphere Networks provides comprehensive managed services – including managed cybersecurity, managed IT, co-managed IT, and co-managed cybersecurity services – as well as trusted advisor services to businesses across all industries. Our team of IT experts strives to empower clients with exceptional service from our state-of-the-art Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center. The company has earned recognition as a leader in the realm of IT managed services, receiving accolades such as the Channel Partners 360° Business Value award, the MSPmentor 501, Crain's Best Places to Work in Chicago and more. Visit http://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.
For more information contact:
Lori Leonardo
847-440-8608
LoriL@stratospherenetworks.com
Media Contact
Lori Leonardo, Stratosphere Networks, 847-440-8608, LoriL@stratospherenetworks.com
SOURCE Stratosphere Networks