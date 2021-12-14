CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratosphere Networks continued its "Choose Your Charity" program again this year. The initiative invites staff members to choose a nonprofit organization, and Stratosphere donates $100 on their behalf.
Since launching the Choose Your Charity program in 2019, Stratosphere has donated to numerous organizations, including the Alzheimer's Association, Northwestern Settlement, GRIN2B Foundation, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and the Epilepsy Foundation, among others.
Staff members are advised to choose an organization with 501(c)(3) status that's important to them and makes a direct impact. The company lists the donations in its internal newsletter, and team members can share the reason they selected a particular nonprofit.
For example, one employee chose the Alzheimer's Association in 2020 in honor of his father. Numerous other Stratosphere team members also selected the Alzheimer's Association to show support for their colleague and people in their lives affected by the condition.
"We're very pleased with the level of participation we've seen in our Choose Your Charity program," said Kevin Rubin, president and CIO of Stratosphere Networks. "Giving back to the community is extremely important to us, and this program is a great way to accomplish that while also demonstrating how much we care about our staff members and the causes closest to their hearts."
The Choose Your Charity initiative is only one of the ways Stratosphere contributes to the greater good. The Chicago managed service provider also runs a community service program that offers staff members two additional days of paid time off for taking part in sponsored volunteer activities. For instance, Stratosphere team members have assisted with Meals at Home deliveries and back-to-school supply drives for the social services organization Lawrence Hall.
Additionally, the company routinely sponsors benefits hosted by charitable organizations such as Lawrence Hall, GRIN2B Foundation, and Trilogy Behavioral Healthcare, among many others.
About Stratosphere Networks
Stratosphere Networks provides trusted advisor, consulting, IT project and voice services to businesses across all industries. Our team leverages advanced tools and our extensive partner network to help businesses identify IT, cybersecurity, cloud, digital transformation, customer experience (CX), business process outsourcing, networking and connectivity solutions that meet their unique needs and align with their organizational objectives. Visit http://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.
