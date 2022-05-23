Attendees will learn how to enhance CX with cloud contact center software
CHICAGO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratosphere Networks has announced it will co-host a whiskey tasting event focused on the advantages of cloud contact center software with leading cloud communications solution supplier Dialpad.
The event will take place on Wednesday, June 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the AVANT Communications rooftop at 2 N. Riverside Plaza in downtown Chicago. Registration will take place at 4. At 4:15, attendees will learn about enhancing customer experiences with Dialpad, an easy-to-administer cloud-delivered solution that serves as a single platform for social media, email, webchat, MMS/SMS, voice, and video.
The rooftop reception and Balcones whiskey tasting will follow at 4:45. This will be a rain or shine event: The reception will move to AVANT's office in the event of inclement weather.
"We're looking forward to co-hosting this event with Dialpad," said Steve Melchiorre, CEO of Stratosphere Networks. "This is a great opportunity for our team to connect with local IT professionals and business leaders and help them discover how cloud contact center software can enhance customer experiences."
Attendees will also learn how Dialpad can transform contact center operations with unparalleled data and analytics, a modern user interface, and integration with other apps and platforms such as Office 365, G Suite, Salesforce, Zoho, and Helpdesk, among others.
Since 2011, Dialpad has supported better business communications and enhanced collaboration with innovative products. The supplier's platform leverages an advanced communications AI to take customer service and sales to the next level.
About Stratosphere Networks
Stratosphere Networks helps businesses bypass the traditional sales process and quickly find leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), customer experience (CX), digital transformation, business process outsourcing (BPO), managed IT and cybersecurity solutions. Leveraging advanced tools and in-depth knowledge of the technology landscape, our team identifies products and services that position our clients for lasting success. Visit http://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.
