CHICAGO, August 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratosphere Networks is participating in a back-to-school supply drive for Lawrence Hall to ensure the hundreds of young people the organization serves have everything they need to succeed during the upcoming school year.
Lawrence Hall asks interested organizations and individuals to set up collection boxes each year and gather supplies such as backpacks, washable markers, crayons, pencils and more. Supplies will be accepted at 4833 N. Francisco Ave. in Chicago from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays until Friday, August 13. Please contact Laryssa Sykes at lsykes@lawrencehall.org or 773-334-7736 for drop-off information.
You can also purchase supplies from Lawrence Hall's AmazonSmile Wish List or make an online donation.
Stratosphere Networks staff members have also volunteered to stuff backpacks with school supplies on Monday, August 16 for the 500+ students Lawrence Hall serves. The organization has delivered high-quality therapeutic care to abused and neglected youth in the Chicago metropolitan area for more than 150 years.
Stratosphere has an ongoing relationship with the social services organization and has assisted with back-to-school supply drives in previous years, in addition to sponsoring annual events such as Lawrence Hall's Fall Fete and Lucky Charm Party. Steve Melchiorre, the CEO of Stratosphere Networks, also serves as a member of the Lawrence Hall Board of Trustees.
"It's incredibly important to make sure young people have access to all the resources they need to perform well in school and lay the foundation for lifelong success," Melchiorre said. "We're always happy to help Lawrence Hall with the vital work they do for our community."
To learn more about the 2021 school supply drive, please visit Lawrence Hall's website.
About Stratosphere Networks
Stratosphere Networks provides comprehensive managed services – including managed cybersecurity, managed IT, co-managed IT, and co-managed cybersecurity services – as well as trusted advisor services to businesses across all industries. Our team of IT experts strives to empower clients with exceptional service from our state-of-the-art Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center. The company has earned recognition as a leader in the realm of IT managed services, receiving accolades such as the Channel Partners 360° Business Value award, the MSPmentor 501, Crain's Best Places to Work in Chicago and more. Visit https://www.stratospherenetworks.com/ for more information.
For more information contact:
Lori Leonardo
847-440-8608
LoriL@stratospherenetworks.com
Media Contact
Lori Leonardo, Stratosphere Networks, 847-440-8608, LoriL@stratospherenetworks.com
SOURCE Stratosphere Networks