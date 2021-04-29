CHICAGO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratosphere Networks was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Information Technology Department of the Year category in The 19th Annual American Business Awards® today.
Stratosphere Networks provides businesses across all industries with managed IT and cybersecurity services as well as trusted advisor services. The company received the award for numerous achievements in 2020, including assisting a Fortune 100 company with a quick cloud contact center implementation, resolving a ransomware infection for an HVAC/R industry warranty solutions provider, and building the IT and telecom network for the McCormick Alternate Care Facility, a 3,000+-bed field hospital for COVID-19 relief efforts, in just two weeks.
Stratosphere also won Stevie Awards in the Information Technology Department of the Year category in 2020 (Bronze), 2019 (Bronze), 2018 (Bronze), 2017 (Silver) and 2016 (Bronze).
"We're thrilled to receive a Stevie Award for the sixth consecutive year," said Kevin Rubin, president and CIO of Stratosphere Networks. "Our team works hard to empower our clients with exceptional technology services and solutions, and we're very proud to consistently earn recognition as an American Business Awards winner."
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale.
More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others.
More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.
"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Stratosphere Networks
Stratosphere Networks provides comprehensive managed services – including managed cybersecurity, managed IT and co-managed IT services – and trusted advisor services to businesses across all industries. Our team of IT experts strives to empower clients with exceptional service from our state-of-the-art Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center. The company has earned recognition as a leader in the realm of IT managed services, receiving accolades such as the Channel Partners 360° Business Value award, the MSPmentor 501, Crain's Best Places to Work in Chicago and more. Visit http://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
