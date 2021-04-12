CHICAGO, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratosphere Networks has earned recognition in Crain's 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago competition, ranking 20th out of 100 local companies. Crain's Chicago Business announced the final rankings at a virtual event on April 9.
The full list of winners is now available on the Crain's Chicago Business website and will also be published in the April 12 print issue of Crain's. The publication puts together the list annually to highlight businesses that receive the best rankings from their staff members in a comprehensive survey that covers culture, employee engagement, benefits and more.
"We're honored to be included on Crain's list of Best Places to Work in Chicago this year," said Steve Melchiorre, CEO of Stratosphere Networks. "Keeping our team happy and engaged is vital not only to us but also to our clients since many of them rely on our staff to serve as their IT department. As a result, our leadership team constantly looks for ways to improve our workplace environment, and we're very pleased to earn recognition from Crain's for our efforts."
Stratosphere Networks has added many benefits and programs for staff members in recent years, including flexible spending account (FSA) benefits, additional paid time off (PTO), and extra PTO for taking part in sponsored volunteer activities, among others. The managed service provider was also included on the Best Places to Work in Chicago list in 2015-2019 and was previously recognized as a top workplace for millennials, minorities and women under 35.
For more information about Crain's Best Places to Work in Chicago, please visit http://www.bestplacestoworkchi.com.
About Stratosphere Networks
Stratosphere Networks provides comprehensive managed services – including managed cybersecurity, managed IT and co-managed IT services – and trusted advisor services to businesses across all industries. Our team of IT experts strives to empower clients with exceptional service from our state-of-the-art Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center. The company has earned recognition as a leader in the realm of IT managed services, receiving accolades such as the Channel Partners 360° Business Value award, the MSPmentor 501, Crain's Best Places to Work in Chicago and more. Visit http://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.
For more information contact:
Lori Leonardo
847-440-8608
LoriL@stratospherenetworks.com
Media Contact
Lori Leonardo, Stratosphere Networks, 847-440-8608, LoriL@stratospherenetworks.com
SOURCE Stratosphere Networks