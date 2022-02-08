SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stratosphere Networks has joined the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce (GSCC) to connect with local businesses and continue its expansion in Florida.

While Stratosphere is still based in the Chicago area, the client-side technology advisory firm also maintains a presence in Florida and plans to explore more opportunities in the state.

With 1,200 member companies, the GSCC leverages a diverse range of resources to strengthen the local economy and promote prosperity in the community.

"We're thrilled to be part of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce," said Steve Melchiorre, CEO of Stratosphere Networks. "As we continue to grow our client base in Florida, we're looking forward to forming connections with other local companies and working together to bolster the economy and improve quality of life for everyone in Sarasota."

The company's Florida office serves organizations in Jacksonville, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Hialeah, Port St. Lucie, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Sarasota, Tallahassee, and Cape Coral, among other cities.    

For more information, please visit https://www.stratospherenetworks.com.

About Stratosphere Networks

Stratosphere Networks helps businesses bypass the traditional sales process and quickly find leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), customer experience (CX), digital transformation, business process outsourcing (BPO), managed IT and cybersecurity solutions. Leveraging advanced tools and in-depth knowledge of the technology landscape, our team identifies products and services that position our clients for lasting success. Visit https://www.stratospherenetworks.com for more information.

